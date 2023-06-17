YESTERDAY when he turned 32, Kevin Reginald Molino was just thankful for being able to represent Trinidad and Tobago at another CONCACAF Gold Cup.
No doubt talented, the attacking-midfielder has been plagued with injury throughout his career. Molino joined MLS United States team Columbus Crew in 2021 and suffered the last of his three torn ACL injuries that season. The Crew footballer’s awful luck with knee problems continued in March this year, when the club announced that the T&T international will be out 6-8 weeks after undergoing a meniscectomy.
Molino has missed the Gold Cup through injury before, or had only just returned to action when one came about. Such will be the case for the Carenage footballer at the 2023 edition.
“I had a little scrape in my meniscus. It’s been a while longer than I expected,” Molino stated in a TTFA Media interview. “But now I am here, happy to be with the guys, and looking forward to the competition.”
Molino thinks that T&T’s elevation as a direct qualifier for the Gold Cup following Nicaragua’s suspension on Monday is massive.
“We were expecting to play in a playoff (Gold Cup qualifiers) and we (have) qualified directly because of the situation with Nicaragua,” he said. (We) get more time to prepare as a group and spend time together.”
T&T will be in Group A with the United States, Jamaica, and the winners of a Gold Cup qualifier between St Kitts and Nevis and either one of either French Guiana or St Martin. Molino thinks that the competition presents T&T with a good platform on which to grow.
“It’s massive for us, individually and collectively, “he said. “Myself and all other players have the opportunity to show that they can compete at this level.”
Molino also expects to face strong teams in the group.
“We just have to stay disciplined,” he advised.
“We have to be up for the challenge,” he said. “We have to fight for the red, white and black and the people back home who support us.”
Also looking forward to the Gold Cup is new Soca Warrior. Malcolm Shaw. The 27-year-old was born in Canada and plays as a forward for Canadian Premier League club Atlético Ottawa. Shaw qualifies to play for T&T by virtue of ancestry and is looking forward to making his debut.
“I am prepared to give 110 per cent for the badge, for the nation,” stated Shaw. “As great as an experience as this is, I am here to do a job. I am here to produce for the team, to help out in any significant way and score goals.”
Shaw, who qualifies to play for T&T through his mother, said on his club website that the opportunity to play for Trinidad and Tobago is one that had been one his mind for some time.
“It’s a big step and a new step in my career, getting the opportunity to play internationally. I’m ready to show myself and really prove myself at this new level.
“My parents are really happy, and my Mum is ecstatic—it’s her country after all! The whole family is really happy for me and I’m fortunate to have that kind of support, Shaw said.”