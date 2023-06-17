MEETING THE FANS: New Soca Warrior Malcolm Shaw, second right, is surrounded by supporters at a Meet and Greet session between fans and the Trinidad and Tobago men’s national football team on Friday night at Embassy Suites by Hilton, in Boca Raton, Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The Soca Warriors held the Meet and Greet as a reward to those who journeyed to Fort Lauderdale to support the team for a 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup qualifier against Guadeloupe originally due to take place on June 16.