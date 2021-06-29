Molino: Let’s get emotional

KEVIN MOLINO is urging his Trinidad and Tobago teammates to get emotional and put on a dominating performance on Friday night against Montserrat in their 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup qualifier.
The match will be played from 9.30 p.m. T&T time, at the DRV PNK Stadium Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
“Play Montserrat as if we are playing Mexico,” urged Molino. We need to go out there and give it our best shot and work hard.”
Molino. who has ambitions of playing at his fourth Gold Cup thinks T&T have to cast off the disappointment of an early exit from World Cup qualifying earlier this month and make the Gold Cup their version of the World Cup.
Part of the reason for T&T’s first round World Cup qualifying exit was a display lacking passion when drawing 0-0 with minnows Bahamas on June 5. Molino said this lack of effort must never happen again. “The (Montserrat) game should be emotional for us,” declared Molino, ”to make our fans happy again and (give) our country something to smile about again.”
He continued: “For the people back home who have suffered, and the state that corona (Covid-19) has Trinidad in, I’m looking forward to the game; really excited and looking forward to the game and I’ll do anything to win.”
Molino who missed the World Cup campaign, is happy to have recovered from a knee injury which kept him out of the game for two months. He is also glad to be working with newly installed interim coach Angus Eve, who along with Anton Corneal, he credits as among the local coaches most influential to his development.
He also lamented the loss to injury of teammate Joevin Jones, who he wished a speedy recovery. But Molino also thinks T&T have sufficient talent to fill the gap, once the replacements take their opportunities and focus on the task. “We here to win the two games and that’s it,” he said.