Molino makes ‘Crew’ debut

Kevin Molino

RETURNED FROM INJURY: Kevin Molino

Trinidad and Tobago winger Kevin Molino returned from injury with a 20-minute run when making his debut with the defending United States-based MLS Cup champions Columbus Crew last Saturday.

Having returned from injury, Molino may see more playing time tonight, as the Crew have a quick turnaround when they play at Philadelphia Union.

Molino was deemed one of the signings of the offseason, joining Columbus as a free agent after sparking Minnesota United FC toward the Western Conference Final during the Audi 2020 MLS Cup Playoffs.

The Trinidad and Tobago international has 32 goals and 27 assists across 104 career regular-season MLS games.

However, US international Gyasi Zardes stole the show by scoring twice to send Historic Crew Stadium out in style when hosts Columbus Crew defeated the Chicago Fire 2-0 on Saturday. The Crew have won three straight, none more meaningful and emotional than the final game at the first soccer-specific stadium in MLS. Their US$314 million Lower.com Field will be christened July 3 against the New England Revolution.

Molino’s return was welcome news for Columbus Crew head coach Caleb Porter who had a positive update on Molino prior to the match, noting the Trinidadian seems to be progressing well. Porter disclosed that the 30-year-old is back in team training and appears on the mend from a hamstring injury that’s forced him to miss their first seven matches of the 2021 campaign.

“He was obviously a big signing for us and brings a lot to the table in terms of chance creation, goals, assists,” Porter said, as relayed by The Columbus Dispatch. “We’re hoping he can play a role [against] Chicago, [but it] may be too soon. He’s going to be a guy now in this second quarter of the year that hopefully will play a big role and help us create more goals and bring a different dimension to our team.”

ELATED!

GABRIELLA WOOD expressed her elation at becoming the first female judoka from Trinidad and Tobago to have qualified for an Olympic Games.

The Scotland-based Wood’s name was among those listed on the International Judo Federation’s published official list of athletes who have qualified for next month’s re-scheduled Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

The West Indies Players Association (WIPA) has congratulated West Indies cricket legend Gordon Greenidge on his knighthood.

The former opening batsman from Barbados has been officially made a Knight Commander of the Order of St Michael and St George (KCMG) last Friday.

Yesterday, WIPA via a release sent “heartfelt congratulations” to Sir Gordon Greenidge on “this distinguished honour.”

Simmons: Series was a setback

Having seen his side swept 2-0 by South Africa in the just-completed Test series, West Indies coach Phil Simmons has admitted that they have some problems to solve ahead of the next series against Pakistan.

On Monday, Kraigg Brathwaite’s side lost inside four days by 158 runs at the Darren Sammy Cricket Ground in St Lucia, after having been beaten in the first Test by an innings and 63 runs at the same venue.

Molino makes ‘Crew’ debut

THE Trinidad and Tobago Under-14 tennis players are currently training in Florida, USA, for two leading junior tournaments.

The four boys and four girls will travel to Guatemala tomorrow to compete in the leading junior tournament in the Central American and Caribbean Confederation (COTECC).

Windies slump to 158-run defeat

West Indies started the fourth morning of the second Test against South Africa full of hope that they could chase down their victory target of 324, but any chance of pulling off such an unlikely win disintegrated in the final 30 minutes before lunch. 