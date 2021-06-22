Molino makes ‘Crew’ debut

Trinidad and Tobago winger Kevin Molino returned from injury with a 20-minute run when making his debut with the defending United States-based MLS Cup champions Columbus Crew last Saturday.
Having returned from injury, Molino may see more playing time tonight, as the Crew have a quick turnaround when they play at Philadelphia Union.
Molino was deemed one of the signings of the offseason, joining Columbus as a free agent after sparking Minnesota United FC toward the Western Conference Final during the Audi 2020 MLS Cup Playoffs.
The Trinidad and Tobago international has 32 goals and 27 assists across 104 career regular-season MLS games.
However, US international Gyasi Zardes stole the show by scoring twice to send Historic Crew Stadium out in style when hosts Columbus Crew defeated the Chicago Fire 2-0 on Saturday. The Crew have won three straight, none more meaningful and emotional than the final game at the first soccer-specific stadium in MLS. Their US$314 million Lower.com Field will be christened July 3 against the New England Revolution.
Molino’s return was welcome news for Columbus Crew head coach Caleb Porter who had a positive update on Molino prior to the match, noting the Trinidadian seems to be progressing well. Porter disclosed that the 30-year-old is back in team training and appears on the mend from a hamstring injury that’s forced him to miss their first seven matches of the 2021 campaign.
“He was obviously a big signing for us and brings a lot to the table in terms of chance creation, goals, assists,” Porter said, as relayed by The Columbus Dispatch. “We’re hoping he can play a role [against] Chicago, [but it] may be too soon. He’s going to be a guy now in this second quarter of the year that hopefully will play a big role and help us create more goals and bring a different dimension to our team.”