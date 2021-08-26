Molino out for 9-12 months

Trinidad and Tobago midfielder Kevin Molino has suffered another ACL injury and will miss the remainder of the Major League Soccer season.
Molino’s American club Columbus Crew announced that Molino is set to miss 9-12 months, after suffering a right knee injury during training on Tuesday. Molino will undergo Anterior Cruciate Ligament reconstruction on his right knee in the near future.
The 31-year-old is in his first season with the Crew after joining from Minnesota United in January, following a career year with the Loons in which he scored 13 goals and added four assists to help them to the brink of the MLS Cup.
This is the third time in his career that Molino has suffered an ACL injury. In 2015, he missed most of the season for Orlando City SC after tearing the ACL in his right knee. Then in 2018, he was again forced to sit out almost the entire year after suffering the same injury in his left knee while with Minnesota.
Following the news, the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association issued a release offering its sympathy to the player who captained T&T at the recent CONCACAF Gold Cup.
“The Trinidad and Tobago Football Association and the members of the Men’s senior team are today saddened by the news that Kevin Molino has suffered another ACL injury and will miss the remainder of the season. Our thoughts and prayers are with the midfielder who wore the armband for us at CONCACAF Gold Cup 2021,” the TTFA stated.
Molino will now begin his recovery process, which will likely take him well into 2022.