Mollon runs riot

AHKEELA MOLLON scored a hattrick as Club Sando moved back to the top of the Trinidad and Tobago Women’s League Football (WoLF) competition with a 6-1 win over previous leaders Queen’s Park on Saturday at St Anthony’s College ground, Westmoorings.
Mollon moved to 17 goals, one past QPCC’s Afiyah Cornwall at the top of the goal-scoring table, after Cornwall failed to score during Saturday’s meeting between the top two teams. However, Kaylor Taylor scored two of Club Sando’s goals to take her season tally to 11, and Khadidra Debesette got the other.
Senior national team midfielder Janine “Jan” Francois got the lone goal for the underachieving Parkites ladies who dropped to third spot, two points adrift of leaders Club Sando (22 points) following their biggest defeat of the season.