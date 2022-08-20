‘MONSTER’ AGAIN

“It’s an amazing feeling, especially as we experienced some issues with low oil pressure but managed to still get her there first, safe and sound,” stated Motul Monster’s driver Joey Sabeeney.
A blown outdrive while testing, five days before yesterday’s 54th edition of the Trinidad and Tobago Power Boat Association (TTPBA) annual Great Race, made Motul Monster’s sixth victory in the historic race to Tobago (Class A category 130mph) even more noteworthy.
In a race which the racers encountered storm-like conditions in the waters between Trinidad and Tobago, which presented visibility problems, Sabeeney cherished this win aboard their 46-foot Skater speed vessel, clocking one hour and ten minutes.
That they made it to the starting line was due to some assistance from friends Scot and Jason Pollonais who lent them an outdrive after the testing incident.
During the navigation of the 90-odd mile course, Sabeeney — now an eight-time Great Race victor (1993 Diamond Cut, 1998 Cutting Edge, 2013-’15, 2018, 2021-’22 Motul Monster)—and his crew also had to overcome mechanical issues.
“Heading into Maracas, smoke started to fill the cockpit from burning oil, and we basically raced from there all the way to Store Bay with the cockpit hatches open,” Sabeeney revealed.
Before then, one of Monster’s main rivals, Mr Solo Too, had already fallen victim to a broken down engine at the Gasparee Island stage and the crew of Hayden Charles (driver), Darrin Marshall (throttleman) and Hayden’s son Joseph (navigator) had to limp back to their base in Bayshore.
Monster’s team: Peter Peake (throttleman), Daniel Peake (navigator), Joshua Sabeeney (communications), Nick Gomes and Robin Geofroy (crew chiefs), and Paul Jean-Charles and Chris Peake (crew) managed to handle the prevailing conditions and were able to nurse their craft to the finish as the third boat to Tobago.
Tobago’s Limitless (Otos Walker, driver; Devoid Singh, throttleman) was actually the first vessel to Store Bay, also topping the G Class (60 mph) category in the process, while Trendsetter, the G2 class winner, was the second boat to Tobago.
The difference was that Limitless set off with the first set of boats at 7.15 a.m. while Monster, Mr Solo, and Ironman in the B Class (120mph) roared off in the last of the staggered starts at 8 a.m.
Because of the technical issues, Sabeeney and company erred on the side of caution and opted not to go full throttle, maintaining a mile to mile-and a-half gap between themselves and the pursuing Ironman through to the finish, in front of a strong presence of fishing boats and cruising vessels that were on hand to lend support to the race — the longest consecutively-run regatta in the Western Hemisphere.
Those difficulties also ensured that their 2018 UIM world record (47 minutes, 43 seconds) for the 80.5-mile segment of this course — starting from the last marker of the circuit in the Gulf of Paria and ending at the first marker in the circuit in Store Bay, Tobago—remained intact.