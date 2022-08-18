‘Monster’ back for another Great Race title

Trinidad and Tobago Powerboat Association director of public relations and international racing Roger Bell said all systems are go for the 54th edition of the Great Race that roars off tomorrow morning from 7.15 a.m.
The former TTPBA president said 25 boats in six categories will face the starter in a staggered start in the waters in front of the Mucurapo Foreshore before travelling some 90 miles all the way across to Store Bay, Tobago.
Four division champions are also returning this year, including Motul Monster driven by experienced racer Joey Sabeeney. He and his crew will be seeking their sixth Fastest to Tobago and Class A (130 mph) title this year. The other returning class champions are Extreme Measures (70 mph) and the pair of Tobago-based vessels Blue Ice (80 mph) and Limitless (60 mph).
In 2018, the Great Race became a UIM- sanctioned event with an official world record course included in the race course. The world record is a total of 80.5 miles and starts from the last marker of the circuit in the Gulf of Paria and ends at the first marker in the circuit in Store Bay, Tobago.
Motul Monster became the first boat to set and capture this world record and currently holds the fastest time of 47 minutes 43 seconds.
With Covid-19 restrictions lifted this year, Bell said participants and their family and friends will take advantage and stay an extra day in Tobago following the conclusion of the Race.
But even with the pandemic waning, the effects are still being felt by the community.
“Because of the pandemic challenge over the last three years, people have stayed away. We haven’t had a title sponsor for years and it has created tough economic times for everyone involved. Even as we have opened back up a bit, companies are trying to play it safe and corporate sponsorship has been very difficult to come by. It has been difficult to put on this race. But we have managed and the racers are enthusiastic,” said Bell.
As for conditions on the open seas Saturday morning, Bell said: “You never know what is going to come at you. We have had forecasts in the past that stated it was not going to be too rough, then when we get out there it has been rough and vice versa. So what we can say is everybody shall face the same conditions come Saturday,”
While some spectators will be able to take in the action from various vantage points along the North Coast and at Store Bay, Bell indicated that the TTPBA will be posting a link on their Facebook page where persons can view certain aspects of the race including the start, racing up to the First Bocas, when the boats enter Maracas Bay to pass mandatory markers and then in Store Bay where every vessel will be obliged to make a circuit before crossing the finish.
Bell added safety will also be paramount and the TTPBA has the services of divers, medics, the coast guard, GPS monitoring and strategically-placed ambulances in case of emergency.
The cruiser one (50 mph) class speeds things off from 7.15 am. followed by the cruiser two G Class (60 mph) boats then the F Class 70 mph boats. The E Class (80 mph) boats then roar their engines before the A Class (130 mph) speed vessels embark on their cross-island trek.
Besides Motul Monster, the A Class will also feature perennial winners Mr Solo Too. This year veteran Ken Charles has opted to sit out and his son Hayden will take over driving duties with experienced throttleman Darrin Marshall also back in action. Hayden’s son, Joseph, will handle the navigation duties, once the responsibility of the ebullient Gino Fusco who died in 2020.