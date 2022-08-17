Trinidad and Tobago forward Reon Moore is headed to Guatemala where he has joined the CSD Municipal Football Club for the 2022-2023 season.
Municipal plays in the top flight Liga Nacional and has won the domestic league 31 times-- most recently winning the 2019 Apertura tournament. They were also 1974 CONCACAF Champions’ Cup winners.
Moore, 25, most recently has played with local Pro League club Defence Force and was an integral part of the Defence Force’s team which finished as runner-up in the Ascension Tournament, scoring nine goals and finishing joint sixth in the Golden Boot race.
Moore has scored 40 goals in a relatively short club football career and has provided speed and intelligence to both the national set-up and the Army pro team.
Moore joined Defence Force in 2017 after initially signing with North East stars as a youth player. Moore has already made 10 appearances for T&T senior men’s team. Following a March 2018 debut, in an unofficial friendly against Guadeloupe, Moore had an in auspicious official debut in April 2018 in a friendly against Panama, under former coach Stephen Hart.
He was out of the national team set-up until three years later, when under his former North East Stars coach Angus Eve, Moore was recalled for the 2021 Gold Cup squad. Moore made his competitive debut as a substitute in a Gold Cup qualifier against Montserrat, scoring two goals in a 6–1 win and later went on to have an impressive run at the Gold Cup itself.
