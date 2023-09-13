ANTHONY MORAIN last competed in 1998, when winning the Junior National Bodybuilding Championships, took a long break and returned on Saturday, as a 50-year-old to win the heavyweight, veterans and overall men’s bodybuilding titles at the Senior National Bodybuilding and Fitness Championships held on Saturday at the Cascadia Hotel.
Morain had everything, size, conditioning, definition, proportion, muscle and symmetry. Two Venezuelans, Estefanie Bencome (Bikini Fitness Tall Class) and Helmis Morales Escolona (Men’s Physique Short Class), also won on the night, when Morain (Men’s Bodybuilding), Wesley Graham (Men’s Physique), Gerval John (Classique Physique), Kome John (Muscular Men’s Physique), Christian Cassie (Body Fitness), Angela Ramsey (Women’s Physique) and Nikkita Romain (Bikini Fitness) were all crowned overall national champions.
Foreign competitors at the Nationals are not a new concept in Trinidad and Tobago, with Colombian Vanessa Hill winning the Bikini Fitness category at several National Championships and even representing T&T at the Central American and Caribbean Games where she won her pro card.
It was a good night overall for local bodybuilding, with the crowds coming back to the National Championships, as well as familiar names and now veterans like Dexter “Crab” Littrean, Damien George, Nigel Goring, Ishmael Barbour—back to mix it up with youngsters such as John, Michael Edwards and Shareef Ali.