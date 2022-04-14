MORE ACTION WANTED

Asha James

HOME ADVANTAGE: Trinidad and Tobago’s Tobago-born striker Asha James shoots to goal during the CONCACAF Women’s World Cup qualifier against Guyana at the Dwight Yorke Stadium, Bacolet, on Tuesday. The match ended in a 2-2 draw. —Photo: THA

Minister of Sport and Community Development Shamfa Cudjoe hopes the sister isle will host more international matches after the successful hosting of the CONCACAF World Cup qualifier last Tuesday.

The 7,000-capacity Dwight Yorke Stadium was close to full capacity for the game between Trinidad and Tobago’s women’s football team and Guyana.

The Dwight Yorke Stadium hosted its first international football match in over a decade when the Women Warriors and Guyana battled to a 2-2 draw to advance to the following stage of the CONCACAF W Championship.

Cudjoe told the media she worked with the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association to secure the game

“It is all about showcasing our talent, showcasing to T&T, especially to youngsters the different opportunities and possibilities through sport for many of the young people that came out today,” Cudjoe explained.

Cudjoe added that it was even more important for her to support and promote women’s sports as a female Minister of Sport

“...to showcase to T&T women (they) are capable and competent too. The return-to-play has been successful and I am happy that national bodies like the TTFA have taken the opportunity to go out from the time we lifted the ban, allowing sport, the TTFA was ready to roll,” Cudjoe said. The minister added she was further pleased by the huge turnout from Tobagonians who came out in their numbers and filled the Dwight Yorke Stadium.

“...and we look forward to seeing many more (events like this). We already started talking with the TTFA about bringing a men’s game later on in the year and starting talks with Jamaica because we are celebrating 60 years of independence alongside Jamaica this year.”

Cudjoe said the type of energy and excitement generated by the fans was the main reason organisers of events like the CPL wanted to stage matches in the twin-island Republic.

The Dwight Yorke Stadium is in its third phase of refurbishment. And the minister also outlined the work that is still planned for the venue.

“This is the only stadium that has had this level of refurbishment over the years...We are at phase three and looking at going to phase four where you will see...the scoreboard, you see the gym outfitted, you see the VIP rooms and the media rooms well outfitted. We are looking at the turnstiles for when you are entering the compound, so these are the other parts of the refurbishment,” she said.

The minister also stressed the need to maintain the facility.

“It’s very costly on the Government, not only to build but to refurbish and to maintain all these stadia and we need the cooperation of the users.”

