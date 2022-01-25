More ‘bois’ for T&T stickwomen

Chile women’s hockey team shellacked Trinidad and Tobago’s stickwomen 11-0 in their Women’s Pan American Cups game in Santiago, Chile, yesterday.
The loss was the T&T women’s third in four matches with the latest defeat resigning them to having to compete for a fifth and sixth-place play-off. Meanwhile, the hosts advanced to the semi-finals where they will face the USA.
Yesterday, the hosts dominated proceedings, scoring three goals in the first quarter to set the tone for the rest of the game. Chile had the first couple of attacks of the encounter with Paula Valdivia giving the T&T defence a stern test but twice the Chilean’s shot was off target in the first five minutes.
Sofia Filipek also had a shot deflected out but Chile kept the offensive pressure on eventually Filipek’s shot found Mariana Lagos who flicked home to open the scoring for the home team. Consuelo de las Heras had another shot saved by the T&T custodian with five minutes left in the first quarter but less than a minute later Chile doubled the lead with Fernanda Arrieta flicking a close-range effort past the goalie.
Fernand Villagran also had a good look at goal but her shot was blocked by Samantha Olton. However, with just about a minute to go in the first period, Chile scored again, with a penalty corner as Denise Krimerman Losada converted.
The rest of the game followed the same pattern with Chile continuing to dominate the T&T women, who hardly seemed able to get into the opposition’s half. The T&T defence came good a few times, denying Chile from multiple penalty corners with keeper Arresia Sandy making at least ten saves in the game.
But Chile never relented. Filipek was at it again in the second period, finding de las Heras who buried her shot past the keeper to make it 4-0 with six minutes left in the second quarter.
Chile scored another three goals in the third quarter to put the result beyond doubt with Manuela Urroz and Tala Francisca both scoring within the first four minutes of the period before Filipek finally got onto the scoresheet with her effort from a penalty corner to make it 7-0.
Despite their handsome lead, Chile still continued to press home the advantage, pushing the T&T defence with Arrieta getting a second item in the 50th minute and Maria Maldonado scoring a minute later. Losada completed a brace as did Urroz with Chile closing out the final quarter strong.