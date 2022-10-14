More Fire bid to stay perfect in Norman’s League

Defending Norman’s Windball League Premier Division champions More Fire will be looking to extend their unbeaten run in the tournament when they take on North Central Police from 12.30 pm tomorrow at Eddie Hart Savannah in Tacarigua.
More Fire, who won the competition in 2019, are unbeaten so far this season and have already secured their place in the Round of 16.
North Central Police, on the other hand, will have to win their remaining games if they are to have any chance of advancing to the next stage.
Before they meet More Fire, North Central Police will be in action against Lumber Boys from 11am tomorrow.
Lumber Boys have also secured their place in the Round of 16. Their latest victory was a one-sided affair against Surrey United, last weekend. Lumber Boys won the match by nine wickets.
More Fire also had an impressive win in their previous game, last month, when Stephan Wharwood’s unbeaten 58 led them to a 58-run victory over Smurfers United.
The league continues today (Saturday) with Premier Division action which will see SIC taking on Misfits from 12.30 pm and United All Stars up against Moon Dogs from 3.45 pm, in Tacarigua.
There is also one Over-40 Division match today with Anthrax up againstAllegiance from 2 pm, also in Tacarigua.
Last Weekend’s Norman’s Windball Cricket League Scores
Premier Division
SIC 83-8 (Garvin Mathura 24, Rakesh Ramlal 13; Timothy Audhan 2/13, Junior Boodram 2/14) vs Hard Drive Reloaded 58-8 (Franky Ragoonath 3/12, Denesh Sookaram 2/9)
--SIC won by 25 runs
Surrey United 32-6 (Cordell Samaroo 12; Russel Rampersad 3/5) vs Lumber Boys 33-1 (Damion Hanooman 16)
--Lumber Boys won by 9 wickets
Valley Boys 67-7 (Sirjoo Yohan 19, Aaron Alfred 12; Kester Mungroo 3/7, Prakash Dookram 3/13) vs Legacy 49-9 (Sachin Harrylal 12, Ameer Ali 10; Mohand Dhanraj 2/7)
--Valley Boys won by 18 runs
Misfits 64-6 (Nicholas Boodoo 17; Imtiaz Mohammed 2/4) vs Premium 65-3 (Kadeem Williams 25, Ryan Ramasray 22)
--Premium won by 7 wickets
Unknown Reloaded 70-7 (Israel Mungroo 38, Jovan Mohammed 17l; D Persaud 2/3, Justin Francis 2/16) vs Tigers 71-5 (Rishi Macat 18)
--Tigers won by 5 wickets
Over 40 Division
More Fire 20 (Darren Modeste 3/3) vs Drifters 21-1 (Ryan Baksh 10)
--Drifters won by 9 wickets
United Allstars 91-4 (Rikki Ramlakhan 28, Juan Carlos Narine 23, Ryan Valentine 21; Randy Mahabir 2/18) vs Ole Boys 59-8 (Rishi Ramadhar 13; Keston Brusco 2/6, Sheldon Bellon 2/10)
--Allstars won by 32 runs