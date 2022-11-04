MORE GOLD, MORE CASH

Dylan Carter_____use

Dylan Carter —Photo: AP

ACE TTO swimmer Dylan Carter splashed to his eighth gold medal of the 2022 FINA Swimming World Cup short course series in Indiana last night, adding yet another national record and a further US $10,000 cheque to his collection in the process.

This gold came in the Men’s 50m backstroke, as Carter powered to 22.72 seconds to be first to the wall, finishing ahead of USA multiple Olympic champion Ryan Murphy (22.99) and his compatriot Justin Ress (23.07).

Carter earned the US$10,000 bonus for winning the 50m back in all three legs of the Cup, bringing his total earnings to date to US $38,000.

The 22.72 was a big jump from the national mark of 22.94 seconds he posted in the event at the Toronto, Canada second-leg last weekend.

Earlier, in the morning preliminaries, Carter was the fifth fastest seed from the men’s 50m backstroke heats, winning his heat five in 23.40 seconds to secure lane two for the finals. He was seeded behind the morning’s top seed, Poland’s Kacper Stokowski (22.99), USA’s Ress (23.23), Coleman Stewart also of the USA (23.30) and Canada’s Javier Acevedo (23.34).

Carter failed to qualify for the 100m freestyle, probably misjudging his pace even though he won heat eight of ten in 47.58 seconds, which was good only for the tenth spot and second reserve for the final.

His TTO team-mate Aqeel Joseph finished 56th in a time of 51.37.

Today, Carter will also swim the 50m butterfly as he seeks a World Cup sweep of this event.

In addition to winning triple gold, Carter is also in contention for the overall men’s top prize of US$100,000 which will go to the swimmer with the most ranking points at the end of the three stops.

At the start of this leg while Carter is leading with 114.5 points in a tie with Nic Fink of the USA (114.5).

At the end of the series, the swimmers’ totals from each leg will be added up to determine the final rankings, where the top eight will earn prize money, with the winner taking home US$100,000 while the second-placed finisher will take home US$70,000, and third US$30,000.

Swimmers finishing in positions fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth will get US$15,000, US$14,000, US$12,000, US$11,000 and US$10,000 respectively in prize monies for their top eight finish as part of the overall prize purse of US$1,200,000.

At each meet, the top 20 men and women athletes will share US$224,000 prize money ($112,000 per gender).

