MORE GOLD, MORE CASH

AFTER a very encouraging first event three weeks ago, the Trinidad and Tobago Badminton Association (TTBA) will present another “Family Fun Day of Badminton” today.

This event will take place from 1 p.m. at Trincity Mall and like the premiere at Gulf City, the target group will be anyone interested in learning the game.

Chandrika Ramsubhag is hoping for another very successful event after noting that over 200 persons were in attendance on at Gulf City.

The recently-elected president of the TTBA pointed out that more than more than 100 persons joined clubs, and club members and coaches will also be at Trincity Mall today hoping to recruit more interested players.

As was the case three weeks ago, two courts will be set up in the mall and players will be competing for prizes.

The October 16 event at Gulf City was the first advertised event in the sport since two months before the country was first shut down for Covid-19 in mid-March 2020.