TEAM TTO successfully secured the Elite Pan American Track Cycling Championships men’s team sprint title in Lima, Peru, last night, edging out Canada for the gold medal.
The team of Zion Pulido, Nicholas Paul and Kwesi Browne—in that order—powered to victory in a keenly contested final with the Canadians.
Browne managed to get his front wheel across on the anchor leg of the 750-metre event, stopping the clock in 43.860 seconds to Canada’s 43.863. Colombia easily earned bronze over Mexico (44.026 to 46.794).
In their first-round heat two against Venezuela, the combination of Pulido, Paul and Browne set a blistering pace to secure second spot and their place in the gold-medal round at this stage with a 43.974 clocking. Canada topped the round with a 43.73 timing while Colombia (44.18) and Mexico (45.56) earned entry into the bronze-medal round.
Earlier in the morning session, Team TTO men’s sprint team was the third fastest after the qualifying round, clocking 44.585. Pulido started with a fast 17.484 second leg followed by Paul, who had the fastest segment with a 12.928-second effort. Browne brought home the squad in 14.173 seconds. Canada was the fastest in 44.428 seconds, with Colombia second fastest in 44.558 seconds.
Today, Paul will be eyeing more precious metal and UCI points when he lines up in the men’s individual sprint. Browne and Quincy Alexander are also expected to face the starter in this event.
Fresh off his combined five medals at the UCI Nations Cup and Commonwealth Games, Paul will be favoured for gold in this sprint and the keirin event.
T&T cyclists captured four medals at last year’s Elite Pan Ams—gold in the scratch race, silver in the team sprint, bronze in the sprint through the now-retired Njisane Phillip and another bronze through Alexi Costa-Ramirez in the Women’s scratch race.
In a late result yesterday, Akil Campbell was sith in the Men’s elimination race.