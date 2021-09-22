MORE HEAT FOR HARPER

The public is owed an explanation about the West Indies World Cup squad and the selectors must go.
That’s the view of former Trinidad and Tobago Cricket board CEO and T&T player Suruj Ragoonath.
Speaking on the Mason and Guest cricket radio show in Barbados on Tuesday, Ragoonath was scathing in his criticism of the team selected for the T20 World Cup to be held next month in the United Arab Emirates and Oman.
“Something doesn’t smell right, there’s a stench in the room,” former WI player Ragoonath said. “I think they should be fired,” he added of the selectors, who include lead selector Roger Harper, Miles Bascombe and coach Phil Simmons.
In particular, Ragoonath took issue with the inclusion and exclusion of players based on medical exemptions and Cricket West Indies’ fitness criteria.
“You cannot have a team being selected and players being given medical excuses to not have fitness tests done. It’s either you are fit enough to play the game or you are not,” he said. “And anyone who would have a responsibility and would have not taken such a factor into consideration and allowed players to get away with an excuse, to me they aren’t worth their salt; they should have stood up and said listen, it’s either this is the criteria we are using to select our team and if you don’t meet the criteria then you just can’t get selected. It can’t be one rule for some and another rule for another.”
Also on the programme was CWI vice-president Dr Kishore Shallow, who sought to explain the selection fitness policy.
He said: “The selectors normally receive a list of players who are eligible for selection. They do not select players and then ask if they are available based on the fitness...When it comes to fitness and fitness policy, the selectors do not have any option at all. They just have to select who is available.”
Dr Shallow said further: “It is not all about the fitness as in running between the wickets and running on the field; there is more to it than that why a player might have it (an exemption).
“If a player has a heart issue or any similar issue then they would get an exemption, so it is not fair or accurate to say that once you can’t pass the fitness standard—the yo-yo test we are currently using—it means you are unfit to play cricket.”
However, Ragoonath was unmoved by that explanation.
“West Indies Cricket Board owes it to the public to give an explanation as to what is happening. Roger Harper and his team have a responsibility to the people of the Caribbean to select a proper team and give plausible reasons for their decisions,” he stressed.
And Ragoonath, who said, “I can’t see us having a West Indies squad travelling with 15 players and Jason Holder not in (it),” continued to question CWI’s selection policy based on the inclusion of veterans Chris Gayle and Ravi Rampaul and the exclusion of Sherfane Rutherford, one of the stand-out batsmen in the just-concluded Caribbean Premier League.
“How can you tell me that Sherfane Rutherford is less fit than any of these other guys and you cannot produce the results or anything like that? Ragoonath asked.
He went further, saying, “why was Darren Bravo even considered to be on this trip and then the chairman of selectors gives us a reason that in the selection of Chris Gayle, what he brings and so on. Well take him as a reserve. He will be in the set-up and he can contribute.”
Based on the selection of the World Cup squad, Ragoonath also questioned the purpose of the CPL and then made this statement: ”This is utter nonsense and it is irresponsible of the West Indies Cricket Board to have this happening and not come out and do something about it.”