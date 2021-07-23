MORE HISTORY

Teniel Campbell will score another first for Trinidad and Tobago women when she rides in the Tokyo 2020 Road Race from midnight tonight (T&T time).

Sprinter Kelly-Ann Baptiste became Team TTO’s first-ever female Olympic Games opening ceremony flag-bearer, yesterday. Filled with empty chairs owing to a ban on spectators because of Covid-19 concerns, the Olympic Stadium was an odd site as the Games of the XXXII Olympiad officially started here in Tokyo, Japan.