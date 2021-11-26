More ISL medals for Carter

Standout local swimmer Dylan Carter racked up three medals including one silver and two bronze on the second and final day of Match Day five of season three of the International Swimming League (ISL) at the Pieter Van Den Hoogenband Swimming Stadium in Eindhoven, Holland yesterday.
Those performances brought his two-day tally to four medals — one gold, one silver and two bronze.
More importantly, they helped the Roar to book a place in the December 3-4 ISL final for the top four teams. Carter’s swims yesterday, followed up on his national record lead-off swim for the men’s 4x100m freestyle relay (46.39) Thursday.
The Roar finished second with 498.5 points behind first-season champions Energy Standard (561.5 pts), with LA Current third (415.5 pts) and DC Trident fourth (289.5 pts).
Carter’s team is currently second in the semi-final standings with ten points behind Standard on 11 points, with Current on eight points. With one semi-final Match day left today and tomorrow, only defending champions Cali Condors have a mathematical chance to pass them. It means that they will be among the top four teams that automatically qualify for the final.
Carter was contented to contribute to his team’s success to date.
“Got the job done, was really close to my personal best in both the 100m free and 50m fly, so pleased with that,” Carter said. “Looking forward to some rest and the finals next week.”
Carter was also pleased to be in his third consecutive ISL grand final.
“I believe I can score some more points this time around, so excited for it but for now, need a few days to relax,” Carter told the Saturday Express.
First up yesterday, the 25-year-old sprinter earned silver in a one-two finish for the Roar in the Men’s 100m freestyle, touching the time pad in 46.47 seconds behind his Australia international teammate Kyle Chalmers (46.23), the four-time Tokyo2020 Olympic medallist.
Energy Standard’s Adam Barret (46,86) grabbed bronze, with DC Trident’s Aleksandr Shchegolev (46.93), LA Current’s Maxime Rooney (47.07) and Kristian Gkolomeev (47.30), Shchegolev’s teammate Ryan Hoffer (47.64) and the Standard’s James Guy (47.89) bringing up the rest of the field in that order.
In his next assignment, the Men’s 50m butterfly, Carter nabbed bronze as the top three pulled away from the rest of the field towards the end of the race.
Carter posted a 22.27-second effort behind the Current’s US Olympian Tom Shields (22.15) and Standard’s Ben Proud (22.25). The time was just short of his 22.25 national record achieved on November 14 during the ISL.
The rest of the final included Trident’s Camden Murphy (22.83), the Roar’s Vini Lanza (22.84), the Current’s Rooney (22.94), the Trident’s Zach Harting (22.96) and Standard’s Andrey Zhilkin (23.48) respectively.
The former University of Southern California student’s second bronze came as part of the Roar’s 4x100m medley relay. Carter led off in the backstroke leg in 50.49 seconds, followed by Jamaican world record-holder Alia Atkinson (1:04.41-breastsroke), Lanza (50.35-butterfly) and Freya Anderson (51.92-freestyle) for a combined three minutes 37.17 seconds.
Standard won the race in 3:33.32, with Current taking the silver in 3:35.87.