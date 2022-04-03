More matches for U-19s in Sports & Culture Fund Cup

THE leading Under-19 cricketers who are relishing the opportunity to be back in action after their Covid-19 enforced hibernation will return to the national spotlight when the first Sports and Culture Fund Under-19 Cup bowls off on Friday.
The tournament comes on the heels of the recent completion of the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board’s Inter-Zone Tournament which was sponsored by The Price Club Supermarket, and Tiger Tanks Unlimited.
Four teams will be bidding for honours in the S&C Fund Cup which will be of 50-overs duration per team with the first ball being bowled at 9.30 am.
Captains of the teams for what is expected to be a keenly-contested tournament are Rajeev Ramnath (Flamingoes), Andrew Rambaran (Masqueraders), Justin Jagessar (Scarlet Ibis), and Vasant Singh (Hummingbirds).
In Round One, Flamingos will play Scarlet Ibis at Preysal, while Masqueraders come up against Scarlet Ibis at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva. At the end of three rounds, the top two teams will clash in the final on April 29 at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba.
The selection of the four teams were made by the national selectors based on their performances in the Under-19 Price Club/Tiger Tanks Inter Zone tournament.
President of the TTCB Azim Bassarath said that following the S&C Fund Under-19 Cup, the outstanding performers will be drafted into a training squad for a series of trial matches. The squad will be preparing for the Cricket West Indies regional Under-19 Championship which will be staged from August 7-28 in St Vincent and the Grenadines.
U-19 Cup
Round 1 — Friday
Flamingos vs Scarlet Ibis (Preysal)
Masqueraders vs Hummingbirds (Balmain)
Round 2 --- Tuesday, April 12, 2022
Scarlet Ibis vs Hummingbirds (Preysal)
Flamingos vs Masqueraders (Balmain)
Round 3 --- Friday, April 22, 2022
Hummingbirds vs Flamingoes (Preysal)
Scarlet Ibis vs Masqueraders (Balmain)
FINAL --- Wednesday, April 27, 2022
First Place vs Second Place (Brian Lara Stadium)
TEAMS
Flamingoes: Rajeev Ramnath (Captain), Kyle Ramdoo, Kavir Boodoosingh, Raul Ali, Samir Saroop, Rajeev Ramgoolie, Jonathan Ramnarace, Joshua James, Alexander Chase, Liam Mamchan, Luke Ali, Jordan Mohammed, Nickyle Jalim, Xavier Reid (Tobago). Nisar Mohammed (Coach), Malcolm Ramlogan (Coach)
Masqueraders: Andrew Rambaran (Captain), Narad Kyle Kissoondath, Josh Telemaque (Tobago), Kendall Poonchoon, Jaydon John, Aidan Samaroo, Verran Batchu, Calvin Loubon, Ricardo Chase, Alvin Sonny, Kovid Bispath, Joshua Davis, Avalon Changoor, Wayne Edwards Jr. Stephen Ramkissoon (Coach), Lyndon Ramanan (Manager).
Scarlet Ibis: Justin Jagessar (Captain), Romario King, Christian Mangra, Khaleem Fazir Mohammed, Cristian Rampersad, Brandon Phillip, Ravinda Ramlal, Naiel Mohammed. Saajid Ragoonanan, Jedidian John, Amraav Kistow, Ronillster Perreira, Jaden O’Brien, Rajeev Jagroop. Robert Mahabir (Coach), Kenneth Samuel (Manager).
Hummingbirds: Vasant Singh (Captain), Zachary Siewah, Nick Ramlal, Sachin Emrit, Alix Gopaul, Fareez Ali, Matheus Komal, Jacen Agard, Abdur Rahmaan Juman, Stepphan McPherson, Abdullah Cambridge, Ravi Sankar, Rahul Soodeen, Ishmael Ali. Earnil Ryan (Coach), Stephen Sanchez (Manager).