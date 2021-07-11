More NACAC medals

Clement Campbell Jr. and Iantha Wright added to the Trinidad and Tobago medal tally on the third and final day of the North American, Central American and Caribbean (NACAC) Under-18, Under-20 and Under-23 Championships in San Jose, Costa Rica, yesterday.
Campbell disturbed the sand at 7.37 metres to seize silver in the men’s U-23 long jump. Jamaican Shakwon Coke was golden with a 7.88m leap, while bronze went to Costa Rica’s Rasheed Miller at 7.15. Campbell and company were originally scheduled to compete on Saturday, but rain in San Jose forced postponement of their event.
Coke seemed to benefit most from the extra night’s rest, taking an early lead in the competition with a 7.82m first round jump. The Jamaican was never challenged for the top spot. Campbell could only manage 6.94m, 5.43 and 6.74 in the first three rounds. In round four, however, he jumped from third to second with a 7.31m leap. The T&T athlete fouled in round five, while Coke improved to 7.88. Campbell, though, jumped 7.37 in the sixth and final round to solidify his silver position.
Wright bagged women’s U-23 200 metres bronze with a 24.40 seconds run. Dominican Republic’s Fiordaliza Cofil claimed the title in 23.89, forcing Grenadian Halle Hazzard to settle for silver in 24.07. T&T’s Shakeem McKay clocked 21.65 seconds to finish fifth in the men’s U-23 200m. Bahamians Wayna McCoy and Terrence Jones earned gold and silver, respectively, clocking 21.17 and 21.18. Jamaica’s Sandrey Davison picked up bronze in 21.34.
T&T finished seventh on the medal table, earning three gold medals, two silver and two bronze. Jamaica emerged as the top team at the three-day meet with 39 gold medals, 18 silver and 10 bronze. Costa Rica (19 gold, 20 silver, 23 bronze) and Bahamas (17 gold, 18 silver, seven bronze) were second and third, respectively.
The T&T gold medals were earned by Rae-Anne Serville in the girls’ U-20 400m, Tyriq Horsford in the men’s U-23 javelin and Dillon Leacock in the boys’ U-20 400m hurdles. Leacock was the only competitor in his event.
Campbell and Leah Bertrand were the T&T silver medallists in San Jose. Bertrand secured her silver in the girls’ U-20 100m dash. Wright and Kion Benjamin captured bronze for T&T. Benjamin’s podium finish came in the men’s U-23 100.