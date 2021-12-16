ST JOHN’S
Five more members of the West Indies touring party in Pakistan have tested positive for Covid-19 and as a result the upcoming three-match One-Day International series has been postponed.
In a joint statement by Cricket West Indies and the Pakistan Cricket Board, the authorities said: “It has been agreed that the series, which forms part of the ICC Men’s Cricket Word Cup Super League, will be postponed and rescheduled for early June 2022.
“This will provide the West Indies with an equal opportunity to field their best available players for the World Cup qualification matches.”
The additional positives brought the total number affected by the virus to nine.
Cricket West Indies says following PCR tests administered on Wednesday in Pakistan, three players - wicketkeeper/batsman Shai Hope, left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein, allrounder Justin Greaves; along with assistant coach Roddy Estwick, and team physician Dr Akshai Mansingh returned positive results in the latest round of testing carried out by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).
The third and final T20 International against Pakistan went ahead today.