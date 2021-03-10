More runs for Campbell

Opener John Campbell got his second score of 50-plus in the match, but the Roston Chase XI still fell to a four-wicket defeat to the Kraigg Brathwaite XI on day three of the four-day Best vs Best West Indies warm-up match at the Coolidge Cricket Ground, yesterday.
Left-arm spinner Veerasammy Permaul and all-rounder Rahkeem Cornwall with the bat were the top performers yesterday.
Resuming on 242 for five in their first innings, the Brathwaite XI were dismissed for 346, with Cornwall belting 63 off 51 balls. Seamer Raymon Reifer and leg-spinner Imran Khan picked up two wickets each. That gave them a lead of 20.
However, in their second innings, the Chase XI were shut out for 113, with Campbell getting the only score of substance— 55 in two hours and 49 minutes. He, however, was one of Permaul’s four victims. Left with just 94 to get to win, the Brathwaite XI laboured to 95 for six. West Indies are preparing for a two-match Test series against the touring Sri Lankans following the current One-Day series.
Summarised scores:
CHASE XI 326 (John Campbell 129, Roston Chase 75, Jermaine Blackwood 24, Imran Khan 24; Preston McSween 4-64, Jayden Seales 3-42) and 113 (John Campbell 55, Jahmar Hamilton 25; Veerasammy Permaul 4-21, Rahkeem Cornwall 2-23) vs BRATHWAITE XI 346 (Kriagg Brathwaite 95, Rahkeem Cornwall 63, Kavem Hodge 59 not out, Preston McSween 34, Paul Palmer Jr 32; Jomel Warrican 3-72, Nial Smith 3-91) and 95 for six (Kieran Powell 29, Paul Palmer Jr 21; Raymon Reifer 2-15, Imran Khan 2-16)
—Result: Brathwaite XI won by four wickets