More speed

TEAM TTO cyclist Kwesi Browne is a man who is never grounded by adversity. Not permanently.

In the last year and a half, on two occasions at crucial stages in his attempt to qualify for Tokyo2020, the 27-year-old speedster crashed during his pet event, the men’s keirin, a highly tactical six-lap (350m course) cat-and-mouse event filled with drama and exciting swooping moves and sometimes devastating spills.