THE Tobago Cricket Association has thrown its support behind the Azim Bassarath slate of candidates when the national sports organisation holds its election of officers on Saturday.
In a media release on Sunday, Tobago Cricket Association (TCA) president Kerwin John stated that the cricket community in the sister isle believes that significant progress has been made under Bassarath’s tenure at the TTCB.
Bassarath has been at the helm of the Cricket Board since 2009 and is seeking re-election as president for a fifth term in office.
Following changes to the TTCB constitution earlier this month, the length of a term in office was increased from three to four years. John said members of the TCA expressed satisfaction with the TTCB’s handling of the country’s cricket affairs, especially in the light of the Covid-19 pandemic.
“Mr Bassarath demonstrated his leadership qualities and guided his executive through the darkest period of local cricket for which we owe a debt of gratitude,” said John.
Bassarath has also gotten support from other zonal councils including Central, South, South East, North East and East.
Also, Bassarath can count on the umpires fraternity standing in his corner when votes are cast at the Alloy Lequay Administration Centre in Balmain, Couva on Saturday.
Kellman Kowlessar, president of the Trinidad and Tobago Umpires Association said that his membership was gratified with the strides made under Bassarath.
He said as a former umpire himself, the incumbent president is someone who could be relied upon to bat for the umpires with any issue that confronted them.
“The umpires were also pleased with the initiative to reform the TTCB Constitution as it is something much talked about in the past but was never tackled like Mr Bassarath and his executive did,” said Kowlessar.
He said the amendments made were meaningful and addressed many of the concerns board members had, and they had no problem in approving it in the end.
Under the presidency of Bassarath, Kowlessar said, umpires have advanced themselves locally, regionally and internationally and he would like to see this progress maintained for the next four years.