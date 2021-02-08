MORE TO OFFER

West Indies coach Phil Simmons wants to ensure his side keeps moving forward following their historic three-wicket victory over Bangladesh in the first Test in Chattogram and is expecting the hosts to come at them even harder in the second match.
Simmons, who is in his second stint in charge of the side, said he was fed up with one-off Test wins and wants the team to focus on stringing together Test victories starting with the second match bowling off on Thursday in Dhaka.
“I am tired of winning one game and then for the next three or four Test matches, you’re struggling,” Simmons told the media in a Zoom meeting yesterday.
“We need to improve on some things and continue the intensity in our preparation. We have to make sure we don’t go backwards again. We are trying hard to put things in place so that we don’t go in that direction,” he emphasised. And the only sure-fire way to ensure they keep on winning to is to keep on improving on winning performances.
“I think every time you win, it is more important to look at ways you can improve and that’s the way we are going to look at it,” said Simmons.
“Yes you’ve done things well but how do we improve on that because the one thing you know when a team loses, they are going to try and find a way to improve and get better. We as winners have to do the same. We have to make sure we improve in all aspects because we want that 100 per cent in every aspect,” he explained.
“We can still do better with the ball, we can still limit them instead of 400, you can limit them to 300 so there (is) more than one thing to improve on and that’s what we are going to be focusing on; how do we improve on the performance from Chattogram,” Simmons added.
Another area he said they could tighten up on was in their opening partnership as well as more consistency from the spinners.
Simmons said the Dhaka pitch is likely to be even more spinner friendly and that they will have to be prepared to put their shoulders to the wheel once again.
“It would be nice to get a big opening partnership to set up how things go with the other batsmen,” said Simmons.
“I don’t think our spinners were as consistent as they can be. They bowled well but there’s room for improvement in our bowling. I think we 90 per cent nailed down how our field placing will be for different batters, but we have to be consistent and I think that is an area we have to improve on because, more than likely, Dhaka is going to spin more than Chattogram,” he surmised.
He also warned that things won’t get any easier for the visitors in the final game despite key Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan being ruled out of the game due to injury.
“It does not give us a clear advantage. They have so many spinners and batters that they are going to find someone who can do the job so we cant take that for granted that he’s not here and it’s going to be easier. It’s not going to be easier,” he said of Shakib’s absence.
He said the win in Chattogram and the outstanding individual performance from Kyle Mayers, who scored an unbeaten 210 on debut to seal an unlikely West Indies win, are all now in the history books and that the players have to get back down to earth and focus on the second Test.
“It is in the history books. You don’t start from 210, you start from zero. I know people will forget his double-hundred by the time the next Test is finished. You have to start from zero and do everything you did two days before the game. Most cricketers will know that... Sometimes we get into this hype when we have done well. Over the next few days, we have to get back down to earth and know that the game starts from zero again,” Simmons noted.