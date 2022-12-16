Morocco, Croatia clash for 3rd place at W/Cup

Luka Modric

ACROBATIC: Croatia’s Luka Modric, left, and Argentina’s Alexis Mac Allister make contact during their World Cup semi-final match at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, on Tuesday. Argentina won 3-0.

To some, it’s little more than a meaningless exhibition match. To others, it’s a chance to become “immortal.”

The third-place playoff at the World Cup can be a confusing concept. “You are so disappointed, you’ve just lost a semi-final and then two days later you have to go back out there,” Morocco coach Walid Regragui said yesterday.

Regragui’s history-making team —the first African nation to reach the World Cup semi-finals—will play Croatia today at Khalifa International Stadium.

“It’s like the booby prize,” Regragui said. “I am sorry for speaking like this. I understand that it should be important, I understand that it is better to finish third than fourth, but for, me my takeaway is that we just didn’t get to the final.”

The atmosphere from the Croatian side has been more upbeat. The runners-up from the last World Cup in Russia lost to Argentina 3-0 in the other semi-final match, but their players have spoken of the importance of winning another medal. Forward Andrej Kramaric described it as the chance to “become an immortal hero in your country.”

“Eight of us from (the tournament in) Russia understand that feeling of winning a medal at the World Cup and we have a lot of players who haven’t experienced that and would love to do that because it’s something that will stay with you for the rest of their life,” Kramaric said.

Luka Modric, who is likely playing in his last World Cup, had similar thoughts. “We need to leave everything to win the bronze medal and let our fans celebrate one more time,” he said.

To finish second and third in back-to-back World Cups would further secure the legacy of a golden generation for Croatia. “Saturday’s match is not a small one for us, but a big final, a fight for third place, for a medal,” Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic said.

“We have to prepare in every sense. It’s a big thing if we take the bronze medal, that would be great. The difference is being third or fourth in the world, we will do everything to do that.”

Morocco and Croatia have already played each other at this year’s World Cup, a 0-0 draw in the group stage.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Morocco, Croatia clash for 3rd place at W/Cup

Morocco, Croatia clash for 3rd place at W/Cup

To some, it’s little more than a meaningless exhibition match. To others, it’s a chance to become “immortal.”

The third-place playoff at the World Cup can be a confusing concept. “You are so disappointed, you’ve just lost a semi-final and then two days later you have to go back out there,” Morocco coach Walid Regragui said yesterday.

Shamsi retains RBC title

ZAHRA SHAMSI was the only player to retain a singles title when the curtain fell on the RBC Junior Tournament yesterday at Eddie Taylor Public Courts, Nelson Mandela Park, St Clair.

The sister of Davis Cup player Luca Shamsi edged Lilly Mohammed 6-4, 4-6, 10/6 in the 14 & under final after upsetting Brianna Harricharan for the same crown when last year’s edition was staged four months late because of Covid-19. Harricharan was again an overwhelming title favourite, but she also had to work overtime to edge Shaina Smith 5-7, 6-2, 10/3 for the 16 & under crown.

Total Tennis teams rule in Inter-Club

TOTAL Tennis Club completely dominated the National Inter-Club League recently at National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.

The group, coached by Jerome Ward, won both titles in the competition, which took place over two weekends after not being contested since 2019.

Little Boodhan strikes gold again

Little Boodhan strikes gold again

LLYANNA BOODHAN picked up exactly where she left off three years ago when the Low Cost Caroni Zone Table Tennis Association Tournament served off Wednesday night Tunapuna Hindu Primary School, Pasea Main Road, Tunapuna.

Belfon, Blackman attain Carifta ‘A’ marks

POINT FORTIN AQUA DARTS swimmer Darren Belfon and Marlins Swim Club’s Nikoli Blackman both attained top-rated Carifta “A” standards en route to their respective wins, in different events, at the Aquatics Sports Association of Trinidad and Tobago (ASATT) Invitational Swimming Championships, currently ongoing at the National Aquatic Centre (NAC) in Balmain, Couva.

Bolt to receive Lifetime Award

Bolt to receive Lifetime Award

Jamaican eight-time Olympic champion Usain Bolt will be honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award at BBC Sports Personality of the Year ceremony next week.

The 36-year-old, who is the only athlete to ever win the 100m and 200m titles at three consecutive Olympics -- Beijing 2008, London 2012 and Rio 2016 -- will receive the award at Media City UK, Salford, on December 21.