Morris: Harford made us feel at home

FORMER national football team captain Clayton “JB” Morris was not surprised at the recent passing of Anthony Harford; sports administrator, businessman and media personality.
Harford, 68, did not hide the fact that he was ill. Suffering from diabetes, he openly spoke of having bypass surgery and in recent years also had to have renal dialysis and surgery on both eyes after going partially blind.
“Not surprised,” Morris commented about Harford’s passing, “I have been receiving updates on his health, but it’s always time to reflect when someone passes on. Moreso when that individual contributed to making you a better human being.”
Morris most remembers Harford for making the national football team feel at home in the late 1980s to 90s when national footballers did not regularly squabble about match fees or stayed at five-star hotels.
“My early days on the national senior team where we had these exhibition games against English clubs and struggled to get basic needs as accommodation, meals etc. Tony offered his guest house in Woodbrook—can’t remember the name of the street—so that we can feel as professional as possible to represent Trinidad and Tobago.
“Even if he was paid for such, it’s his understanding what will make players motivate to perform. Sad to say some administrators still don’t understand the importance that without athletes there is no sports and no need for administration.”
Harford had a knack of never seeming upset or disagreeable. Morris also recalls a recent moment when chatting with Harford. “Sharing his experience after surgery and when he was driving around the Queen’s Park Savannah and his sight went. Tony, during his explanation, as always never seem to be fearful, stressed or upset.”