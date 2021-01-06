Clayton Morris has wasted little time getting down to business as the new president of the Trinidad and Tobago Super League (TTSL) and has already taken steps to address the re-starting of the League in 2021 and getting all clubs compliant.
Morris was elected TTSL president last month following a protracted Annual General Meeting held over two weekends after it was abruptly ended on the first occasion by then acting president Jameson Rigues.
That same month, Morris issued an eight-point plan for the TTSL, and he has already addressed two of the first three items—having individual meetings via telephone with the membership and staging a board meeting. He was able to make contact with 18 of the Super League’s 21 clubs.
“That went very well,” Morris told the Express yesterday. “I hope that we can work together to make the Super League better and by extension Trinidad and Tobago football and further, to continue to provide opportunities for our players to deter them from a life of crime.”
He added:”The feedback from them was that they appreciated the call and they extended the greetings back to me. My feeling was that they felt that we could make this thing work.”
Morris also reported positive feedback from the board meeting. “That was excellent,” he said. “I got the opportunity to outline that I need the love and support of the members, meaning putting love into what we do and to refocus on the TTSL’s objective —to make the Super League the best league in the country. It’s one of the Associations that has money in the account right now...It runs on time.” And Morris noted that, “the support is there. I am sharing the responsibility. I don’t want to micro-manage.”
Morris is also keen to have all teams become compliant, including the seven currently suspended ones who were not allowed to vote in last month’s elections. “My vision is to get the clubs totally organised...We want to make sure all the clubs are compliant. If you want people to invest, you have to have your house in order,” he said.
And despite the current Government restrictions that prevent competition in contact sports like football, Morris still hopes the League can fulfil the second item in his eight-point plan and resume at its usual time in June. To this end, the TTSL is attempting to set up a pre-competition and in-competition Covid-19 policy.
“From feedback, we have to get a standard form that must be filled out. One of the board members from Tobago has taken the initiative to fill out the form. That form will be forwarded to the Ministry of Health and they in turn will give us the Covid policy to follow,” Morris said.
And despite the difficulty the League has had in attracting sponsorship prior to the advent of Covid-19, Morris said: “We still have to keep trying...to show them (sponsors) this is something that can keep the players active.”
The TTSL president will settle for limited, targeted sponsorship. “If you can assist with two or three players in a club that would help.”