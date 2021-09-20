His tenure was short, but still one for which Clayton Morris was thankful.
Former national player Morris’ term as president of the Trinidad and Tobago Super League (TTSL) ended on Sunday, following the annual general meeting where Lee Davis was elected as his successor.
And in his parting words to the membership, Morris, who did not seek re-election said: “I am much wiser and richer now administratively, mainly because of fellow board members who gave their fullest support along the way.”
He added: “In my inaugural meeting with the board, I requested from them whatever we do let’s include love. You don’t have to like me as an individual or each other but let us put love into whatever responsibilities we are entrusted with and demonstrate the trust our membership placed upon us to take charge of its business.
The past eight months have been a learning experience for me which I am happy to have teamed up with patriots who want the very best for their respective clubs, TTSL and Trinidad and Tobago football.”
And in recalling the time he spent in the Inter-regional Soccer League, a forerunner to Major League Soccer in the United States, Morris drew a comparison with the Super League and his wish for it.
“I have been fortunate to have spent eight months as a player with Charlotte Eagles Soccer Club competing in United States. This league basically was to give way to the Major League Soccer (MLS). It was a very tough eight months as I had never stayed away from home that long. Representing the national team, the longest time away on tour was 21 days.
The greatest satisfaction for me now is every time I read, hear or look at the MLS on TV, I feel a sense of connectivity and pride because I contributed in some small way towards the success it is now experiencing.
“I am hoping these similar feelings can be felt about the Trinidad and Tobago Super League in the future.”
Morris also thanked a number of individuals in administration, “for the effort to do the correct thing,” and also, “the entire membership.”
“I came into office in a good time. My predecessor laid a very good foundation. I had board and membership, good team support.
“Good teams need good leaders. Mercy peace and love be with all of you,” he ended.