FORMER Strike Squad members Clayton Morris and Leroy Spann believe the Soca Warriors outfit under head coach Angus Eve is heading in the right direction.
The Warriors (two pts) drew their last game of the 2020 Gold Cup campaign, 1-1 against Guatemala on Sunday night, exiting the competition at that stage after finishing third in Group A behind Mexico (seven), El Salvador (six), with Guatemala last on one point.
For Morris, the outlook following T&T’s Gold Cup 2021 exit will rely on the foundation of three key qualities: belief, preparation and consistency.
Morris said the Soca Warriors displayed belief with in their 1-1 draw against Guatemala, indicating “clearly this group has belief within themselves and their intention to achieve greatness.”
On the preparation aspect, Morris thought the commitment and willingness of the players individually to combine those three aspects in defence, creativity in midfield, and attempts on goal, were executed much more and with purpose. But the execution still left a lot to be desired. “The intention to complete each task in each department/position during the game came in bits and pieces, lacked energy and enthusiasm, very sloppy at times. Much more is expected at this level in order to get better results,” Morris, the Northern Football Association (NFA) president, stated.
On the consistency basis, Morris added that to achieve success “there is a process that must be followed and demonstrated regularly which brings confidence”.
“Confidence comes naturally with success but success comes only to those with confidence,” Morris reasoned. “...The mentality to get the required physical fitness, technical and tactical attributes, must be priority and be consistent going forward.” Morris added the “fightback” must continue to raise Trinidad and Tobago football yet again and, most important, to develop a growth mindset in the young upcoming players (boys and girls) for future Gold Cups and World Cups. “Together we can make it happen,” Morris concluded.
For his part, Spann said earning results at this point of the re-building phase is crucial for local football.
“Looking at Trinidad (and Tobago) play against Mexico, I think I see something positive. At this stage, at this time, the most important thing for us now is the result,” noted Spann, who resides in the USA. “It’s not how good or bad we play you need to get a good result for our ranking to go back up. I have been saying it’s very important, you know.”
Spann believes the Soca Warriors will improve because of the cadre of coaches surrounding them including Eve and assistant coaches Reynold Carrington and Hutson Charles, who have attained playing football at a certain level.
“...So they know what to do to get them at that level. So I am happy for them, I know they can do well. I know they have that belief and that faith in the coaches and they will do good,” Spann stated.