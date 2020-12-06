Morris to take TTSL reins

Clayton Morris

Former “Strike Squad” captain Clayton “JB” Morris was elected the new president of the Trinidad and Tobago Super League (TTSL), defeating Jameson Rigues for the post in yesterday’s AGM.

Second vice-president of the TTSL, Edison Dean, confirmed that Morris was elected with eight clubs voting in his favour and one abstaining from the vote.

Dean said that nine clubs were present at the AGM, which was a continuation of the same meeting which was ‘closed’ by TTSL first vice-president Jameson Rigues last week Sunday.

Rigues was elevated to the position of Super League interim president following the resignation of Keith Look Loy —who held the post for the past two years, in October.

Rigues had opposed the vote being held electronically and argued that electronic balloting was contrary to the Super League constitution and that all 21 Super League clubs should be allowed to vote.

Dean, speaking to the Express yesterday, noted that nine of the 14 clubs eligible to vote at the AGM attended the meeting and explained that the TTSL had consulted their “constitutional expert” before the meeting to determine what they could and couldn’t do at the AGM. He explained that seven clubs were under suspension, with four being suspended by the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA).

“Everything was done correctly so we are not concerned,” said Dean. As for the suspended clubs, he said the Super League cannot lift the suspension of the four clubs suspended by the TTFA. And the other three, the suspensions will continue for another six months to give them enough time to get their house in order before their position is revisited, Dean explained.

“After the six months, if everything is good they will go back to the general meeting and they will make a decision. If they are not compliant after the six months, the suspensions will continue further until,” Dean affirmed.

He also noted that the emergency meeting called on Saturday may not have been legally constituted, rendering the meeting null and void. “There are 14 financial members in the Super League. In that meeting (on Saturday), nine of the financial members did not attend so how do you get a quorum?” Dean questioned.

“That meeting (on Saturday)...as far as we (the legitimate Super League members and board) are concerned, that meeting was not a legitimate meeting,” he contended.

He also noted that any restart to local football will have to be given the green light by the Government and that they are still waiting for that to happen.

