Morris to take TTSL reins

West Indies captain Jason Holder told his players to “start delivering” after their crushing innings and 134-run defeat to New Zealand in the first Test in Hamilton.

The Caribbean side suffered their heaviest-ever loss to the Black Caps as they were razed for 138 and 247 at Seddon Park to fall 1-0 down in the two-match series.

West Indies’ top five batsmen managed only 100 runs between them in two innings, leaving skipper Holder frustrated.