The team of Curtis Moses and Jerome Ali showed their fine form to win the Cotton Tree Foundation’s 17th annual Charity Golf Tournament held at the St Andrew’s Golf Club, Maraval last Wednesday.
The duo, sponsored by V&S Pharmaceuticals, scored 47 to top the field and received the winning prize donated by Hilton Trinidad and Conference Centre, along with Sommelier T&T as well as a trophy sponsored by the Machel Montano Foundation.
In second place were Wayne Baptiste and Barry Ferdinand, sponsored by Ernst & Young. With a score of 45, they received hampers donated to the Foundation by Angostura Ltd. and Stechers Fine Gift Stores.
The Atlantic LNG-sponsored team of Liam Bryden and Ryan Gomez, came third with a score of 44 and received hampers donated to the Foundation by House of Jaipur Trinidad and Stechers Fine Gift Stores.
This year, Caribbean Gas Chemicals along with LJ Williams were the premium sponsors for the tournament, which is the Foundation’s major fundraiser for the year.
According to a release, the Foundation was happy to be back on the field after a two-year hiatus caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.
“The generous donations received from sponsors will assist with ensuring that the programmes provided can be executed with the greatest outreach,” the correspondence stated.
The next edition of the CTF tees off next year on May 10, 2023 for the 18th edition of the tournament.
The CTF is a non-governmental organisation (NGO) established in 1993 to improve life chances through education in the communities of St Ann’s, Cascade, Belmont and East Port of Spain.
The Foundation’s work focuses on educational programmes for children and life-learning skills for adults to develop fulfilling and productive lives, overcoming barriers of education or social standing.