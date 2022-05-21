Curtis Moses

WINNERS: Curtis Moses, left, and Jerome Ali hold one of their prizes following the conclusion of the Cotton Tree Foundation’s 17th annual Charity Golf Tournament, at the St Andrew’s Golf Course, Moka, Maraval, on Wednesday.

The team of Curtis Moses and Jerome Ali showed their fine form to win the Cotton Tree Foundation’s 17th annual Charity Golf Tournament held at the St Andrew’s Golf Club, Maraval last Wednesday.

The duo, sponsored by V&S Pharmaceuticals, scored 47 to top the field and received the winning prize donated by Hilton Trinidad and Conference Centre, along with Sommelier T&T as well as a trophy sponsored by the Machel Montano Foundation.

In second place were Wayne Baptiste and Barry Ferdinand, sponsored by Ernst & Young. With a score of 45, they received hampers donated to the Foundation by Angostura Ltd. and Stechers Fine Gift Stores.

The Atlantic LNG-sponsored team of Liam Bryden and Ryan Gomez, came third with a score of 44 and received hampers donated to the Foundation by House of Jaipur Trinidad and Stechers Fine Gift Stores.

This year, Caribbean Gas Chemicals along with LJ Williams were the premium sponsors for the tournament, which is the Foundation’s major fundraiser for the year.

According to a release, the Foundation was happy to be back on the field after a two-year hiatus caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The generous donations received from sponsors will assist with ensuring that the programmes provided can be executed with the greatest outreach,” the correspondence stated.

The next edition of the CTF tees off next year on May 10, 2023 for the 18th edition of the tournament.

The CTF is a non-governmental organisation (NGO) established in 1993 to improve life chances through education in the communities of St Ann’s, Cascade, Belmont and East Port of Spain.

The Foundation’s work focuses on educational programmes for children and life-learning skills for adults to develop fulfilling and productive lives, overcoming barriers of education or social standing.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

‘ONE BAD GAME’

‘ONE BAD GAME’

Yannic Cariah’s fifth first-class century was the lone highlight for the Trinidad and Tobago…

‘UNDER THE COSH’

‘UNDER THE COSH’

The Trinidad and Tobago Red Force will be in a battle for survival on the final day of their West Indies Championship match against the Leeward Islands Hurricanes at the Diego Martin Sporting Complex, today.

Having been set 459 to win, the Red Force slipped to 53 for four before skipper Joshua Da Silva and Yannic Cariah propped up the second innings briefly.