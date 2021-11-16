Moses named ‘Defender of the Year’ in Finland

KAREEM MOSES has been named Second Division ‘Defender of the Year’ and Fans’ Player of the Year, in Finland.
Moses, 31, is Trinidad and Tobago professional footballer who plays as a defender for Finnish club Vaasan Palloseura (VPS).
Originally a centre-back, before converting to a full-back, Moses played in the Trinidad and Tobago Pro League for five years with Joe Public, St Ann’s Rangers and North East Stars before heading abroad in 2014 and has since played with clubs in Canada, USA and Finland. This year, Moses won the Ykkönen (Second Division) Championship trophy with Vaasan Palloseura and earned promotion to the Veikkausliiga (Finnish Premier League) prior to also being named top defender of the season.
Born in Morvant, Moses had six caps for Trinidad and Tobago between 2012 and 2017 and last played for the senior men’s national team in 2017 in a World Cup qualifying match against Mexico.