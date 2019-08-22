MPHPT campers inspired by Callender

Trinidad and Tobago sprinters Emmanuel Callender and Xavier Mulugata offered words of inspiration to a group of young track athletes, footballers and triathletes at St Anthony’s College, in Westmoorings, last Friday. The beneficiaries were participants in the MP High Performance Training (MPHPT) Speed Camp.
Callender, a member of the golden 2008 Olympic 4x100 metres relay team, and Mulugata, a Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Junior Championship 4x1 gold medallist in 2014 and now a student-athlete at Louisiana State University (LSU) in the United States, spoke to the athletes about the importance of hard work and having fun.