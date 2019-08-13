Mr Solo

MOST WINS IN RACE: Mr Solo’s Ken Charles and Darin Marshall will go after their 18th title at this year’s eagerly-anticipated event.

On Saturday, 25 boats will compete to be crowned Great Race Champion when they launch from Williams Bay in Chaguaramas at 7 a.m. The occasion will be the 51st anniversary of the Trinidad and Tobago Great Race, hosted by the Trinidad and Tobago Power Boat Association (TTPBA) and part sponsored by bmobile.

Among the teams will be one of the pre-race favourites, 17-times winner, Ken Charles, with his boat Mr Solo. Crowned as the ‘King of the Seas’ for holding the most wins in the history of the race, Charles was also recognised as one of T&T’s ‘50 Greatest Legends in Sport’ as part of this country’s 50th Independence celebrations in 2012. With his most recent win in 2017, Charles is hoping to capture an unprecedented 18th title in three days’ time.

