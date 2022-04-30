MS PRESIDENT

EXPERIENCED SPORTS ADMINISTRATOR Diane Henderson became the first female and, the 11th president of the Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee (TTOC) at the historic first virtual election held yesterday.
“I really appreciate all of the comments I am getting where it concerns being the first female president of the TTOC. It is an historic occasion,” Henderson said. “I am looking forward to working with the staff and I want to thank (the former president) Brian Lewis and the staff for all the work they did previously..I just want to shout to the fraternity, the athletes, the coaches that this president is ready to hit the ground and get going. I am very available to have conversations when you need me and I look forward to continuing the good relationships that were set previously...I am looking forward to start immediately.”
Henderson said the TTOC’s immediate focus will be the June 29- July 3 Caribbean Games and the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham that starts towards the end of July.
The election of officers took place after the conclusion of the 75th Annual General Meeting (AGM) yesterday. The audited financial statements and the annual report, both for 2021, were approved at the AGM.
Henderson won by a margin of 24 votes to ten over the other contender Rowena Williams - with 70 per cent of the vote.
President Henderson has contributed to sports governance, athlete welfare, strategic planning and sports mediation. As chair of the Women In Sport Commission, she has been a key proponent for the continued push for Education in Sport in Trinidad and Tobago. Henderson also has a demonstrated history of working in sports management, being the first female on the executive board of the National Aassociation of Athletics Administrations of Trinidad and Tobago (NAAATT). Henderson has also been an integral member of several aspects of development at the TTOC.
She is also the current chairperson of the Trinidad and Tobago Marathon Committee where she has been responsible for the final decision-making on event coordination, developing race portals, social media upkeep, website coordination and private sector fundraising.
According to a TTOC release yesterday, Henderson has four decades of proven leadership at both Colfire and Angostura, “where she left a legacy of health and wellness in their respective industries.”
Henderson – who will also serve as president of the Trinidad and Tobago Commonwealth Games Association (TTCGA) and the Trinidad and Tobago Sand and Beach Games Association (TTSBGA) added: “Thank you to the general council for entrusting me in leading the TTOC and taking on this new mantle. I am stoked and thrilled in demonstrating my leadership abilities to carry the organisation into the new world of sport, innovation and commercialism.”
Henderson also thanked her predecessor Lewis “for his unstinting dedication and commitment to the TTOC/TTCGA/TTSBGA. Nothing has gone unnoticed.”
She said further:”Thanks also to everyone who supported me throughout my sporting and other careers leading to this occasion. I look forward to working with each and every one of you, especially the new Executive Board.”
Lewis steps away from the top TTOC post after nearly nine full years.
TTOC’s New Executive Board
President: Diane Henderson
Immediate Past President: Brian Lewis
1st Vice President: Ephraim Serrette
2nd Vice President: Reyah Richardson
3rd Vice President: Rowena Williams
Secretary General: Annette Knott
Assistant Secretary General: Nadine Seemungal Treasurer: Curtis Nero
Trustee: Dave Williams
Trustee: Racquel Moses
Member: Terry Ali
Member: Sona Johnson
Member: Mushtaque Muhammed