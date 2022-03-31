MSCD hosts workshop for elite athletes

THE MINISTRY OF SPORT and Community Development (MSCD) hosted an estimated 60 persons for a workshop about the Elite Athlete Assistance Programme (EAAP) on Monday.
Persons attending the workshop -- facilitated by the ministry’s Physical Education and Sports Division -- represented high-performance/elite athletes, national governing bodies (NGB) administrators, and officials of the Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee (TTOC) joined the MSCD,
The workshop sought to address the application process for funding and common errors made in submitting applications. Participants were also reminded of the need for proper documentation and completion of all the necessary forms which are available on the Ministry’s website.
The Director of Physical Education and Sport Division, Gabre McTair, reassured participants that the ministry would continue to be committed to facilitating and supporting our athletes. The EAAP has been offered by the T&T government since 2006 and has supported over 120 different athletes since its inception.
“The programme remains essential to providing our athletes with a means of subsidising the expenses involved in the athletic development of our most outstanding athletes as they work to bring glory, pride, and honour to Trinidad and Tobago on the world stage,” a release from the MSCD stated.
Athletes interested in acquiring more detailed information about the EAAP can contact the MSCD through mscd.grants@gov.tt.