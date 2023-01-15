From a batting perspective, the Soca Kings North/South Classic further highlighted what was already a concern for the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force.
The team, led by Darren Bravo, departs in 12 days for the opening round of the West Indies Championship against the Windward Islands Volcanoes in Grenada. And head coach David Furlonge concedes there is still much work to be done, though optimistic that they will be ready.
The four-day “Classic” ended before lunch on the third day with only one batter getting a half-century. With team totals of 142, 94 and 207, it was far from the competitive game Furlonge had hoped for. What it did was illustrate deficiencies that, if the Red Force are to be serious contenders for the four-day title, they must sort out.
“While the North team can celebrate because they won the game, the batting on both teams was very disappointing,” Furlonge said. “I wanted to see a competitive game but we got a sort of one-sided game. South really did well and fought back to bowl out North for 207 and I was hoping in the second innings, South could have gotten more runs and give North a challenge batting on the last day to get a good finish. That didn’t happen and we saw why,” he told the Express after the game.
“The batsmen got out to unnecessary shots and that is what we will have to work on. We will definitely have to do some more work with the batting. We will select the team on Monday (today) and by Tuesday we can really concentrate on the batters that are selected for the first game,” he added.
Furlonge said that prior to their first red-ball practice game in December, some players in the red-ball set-up would have been training indoors for a while and he is looking to maximise the time in the middle before the first game.
“We had three practice games and that was the only time they got to stay outdoors. I think over the next couple of weeks, once the weather is good to us, we can have eight sessions out in the middle from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and we will try to get different types of surfaces with maybe some sessions at the Oval. We will have our extended practice sessions from now and we are aiming to get the batsmen in form and scoring runs,” Furlonge added.
He noted the extended sessions training model was used before the start of the four-day season last year when T&T won their first two games and it is something they will persist with again this year. With this type of training, Furlonge said players can spend a couple of hours in the middle batting against different bowlers.
“You would have seen how some of the players got out so there are some technical areas to work on and some mental, in terms of the players not concentrating long enough. I think we should see what is happening by the end of the week with regard to the batting. We did it last year before the four-day tournament and we saw the results when we won our first two games outright, so that is the type of practice we want to start this week,” the coach added.