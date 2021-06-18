Muckette looks forward to the Gold Cup

DUANE MUCKETTE has put the disappointment of Trinidad and Tobago’s early World Cup qualifying exit behind him and is looking forward to the upcoming qualifiers for the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup.
In an interview with T&T media, Muckette said he was hoping to play at the Gold Cup, not having done so under former head coach Dennis Lawrence two years ago.
“Gold Cup is one of the closest things you can get to a World Cup. We still have to qualify for it. I am very excited to make the country proud and hopefully qualify.
“I was part of the Gold Cup experience in 2019 but I didn’t play,” Muckette recalled. “Hopefully we could qualify and we could play and show the country what we can do and for the very least take Trinidad and Tobago football in the right direction or start the process of turning things around in Trinidad.”
Twenty-five-year-old Muckette had graduated from the T&T youth teams. He has played locally with North East Stars and Central FC in the TT Pro League, as well as in Portugal and the United States.
Muckette also scored his first senior team goal when getting the opener in a 2-0 win over St Kitts and Nevis in a June 2021 CONCACAF zone World Cup qualifier. He said that scoring was a bitter-sweet moment.
“It was a very good feeling to score for my country. It was my first senior goals for my country, said Muckette.
“I did not even feel comfortable celebrating,” Muckette said. “ You start to realise that this game means little, so as much as I felt good scoring, it was very disappointing to know this is our last game in the World Cup qualifiers.”
T&T were already out of World Cup qualifying by the time they beat St Kitts and Nevis, having previously played to a goalless draw against minnows Bahamas.
“This one especially is a hard pill to swallow,’ Muckette said. “But everything will continue. Football will continue. We will play again. We have Gold Cup qualifiers coming around the corner, so, it’s just about (what) we could learn and forgetting as fast as possible, and it was good that we could end the campaign winning the game so we could have some momentum going into the Gold Cup.
“We showed that we comfortably beat the group leaders and we showed that we could play football and it was good to see that despite the disappointing result of not scoring against Bahamas, that we are a good team, and we are capable of playing good football and being counted.”