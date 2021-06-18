Muckette looks forward to the Gold Cup

Fans in the region will return to cricket for the first time since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, when 400 fully vaccinated spectators are allowed for each day of the second Test against South Africa starting at the Daren Sammy National Stadium today.

The move is part of a pilot project initiated by the St Lucia government, in collaboration with Cricket West Indies and the St Lucia Cricket Association, and marks a major milestone for the sport which has been played behind closed doors over the last year-and-a-half, in keeping with the bio-secure bubbles created for each series.

Fans attending, however, must be over 18 years-old and must have received the second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine on or before June 4. While admission will be free, persons will need to present valid proof of vaccination along with photo identification before receiving their ticket for entry.