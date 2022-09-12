Michael O’Leary

TREMENDOUS SUCCESS: Gigginstown House Stud owner Michael O’Leary, left, and trainer Willie Mullins.

Six years after one of the most high-profile break-ups in Irish racing history, Michael O’Leary’s Gigginstown House Stud and Willie Mullins are back together again.

Gigginstown’s racing manager Eddie O’Leary told the Racing Post yesterday that a small team of horses will be sent to Closutton for the forthcoming jumps season.

Among them is Shanbally Kid, an impressive winner of a Clonmel bumper when trained by Richard O’Brien who fetched £190,000 at the Tattersalls horses-in-training sale at Cheltenham in April.

“It’s a long road that doesn’t turn!” Eddie O’Leary said when he was asked about the decision to once again have horses in the care of Ireland’s champion trainer.

“We’ve always been very friendly with Willie and that never changed over the last few years. We’re thrilled to have a couple of horses back with him. Shanbally Kid will be one of them and there are a few others as well”

It was six years ago this month, September 28, 2016, when Gigginstown withdrew all their horses from the Mullins yard in a row over training fees. A statement released by the owners at the time stated: “As Gigginstown House Stud has been unable to reach agreement with Willie Mullins on an increase in training fees, we have agreed -- with considerable regret -- to move the Gigginstown horses to alternative trainers for the coming 2016-17 season.

“Gigginstown wishes to sincerely thank Willie and all the team at Closutton for the many Grade One races we have won together over the past seven years. We hope that an agreement can be reached at some time in the future which will allow Willie to resume buying and training more Graded winners for us.”

That agreement has obviously been reached six years on and Mullins can now once again add Gigginstown to his list of powerful owners who helped him celebrate a remarkable ten winners at last season’s Cheltenham Festival. He said: “We’re delighted to renew acquaintances with Gigginstown and to train horses for them once again. We’ve been very lucky with them over the years and hopefully we will be lucky again.”

Gigginstown and Mullins combined for 17 Grade One victories over a five-year period, the most recent of those being Apple’s Jade in the 2016 AES Champion Four-Year-Old Hurdle at Punchestown before the mare was transferred to Gordon Elliott.

While Gigginstown’s string is not expected to return to previous numbers, it looks like they are not ready to leave the stage just yet.

