West Indies captain Kieron Pollard continued his winning run in T20 cricket this year, adding the Indian Premier League title to his trophy cabinet yesterday when his team the Mumbai Indians romped to their fifth title with a relatively-comfortable five-wicket win over Shimron Hetmyer’s Delhi Capitals, at the Dubai International Stadium, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
Pollard and left-handed batsman Hetmyer failed to make an impact in the final but Pollard’s team did enough to lift the trophy, and the West Indies white ball captain ended his night with some words for his countryman Dwayne Bravo.
“It’s a great feeling. I’ve been here 11 years, fifth trophy. No one sees the planning and training, it’s pressure playing for a franchise like this,” Pollard said.
“The amount of trophies, the amount of work, the amount of players who go on to play for their countries, I think we’ll have to say so [that this is the best T20 franchise]. Kudos to the owners and management, long may that continue. Dwayne Bravo you’re behind now and I’m in front of you, just had to say it on camera,” he added.
Pollard also lifted the Caribbean Premier League trophy as captain of the Trinbago Knight Riders and was at the helm of the West Indies team when they defeated Sri Lanka 2-0 in their last T20I series before the Covid-19 pandemic halted sports globally.
Hetmyer and Pollard both fell for single-figure scores before Mumbai, powered by a run-a-ball 68 from their captain Rohit Sharma, clinched the title.
Hetmyer, batting at six, made five before he was caught at short third-man attempting an uppercut at a short, wide delivery, from left-arm pacer Trent Boult — a foe he will face in higher intensity battles for West Indies in the coming weeks in New Zealand.
Pollard, batting at five, scored nine before he was bowled, dragging a delivery from South Africa quickie Kagiso Rabada into his stumps.
Delhi, opting to bat first, reached 156 for seven from their allotted 20 overs, thanks to a run-a-ball, unbeaten 65, from their captain Shreyas Iyer, and 56 (38 balls) from fellow India international Rishabh Pant.
Iyer and Pant put on 96 for the fourth wicket, after Delhi’s innings ran into turbulence on 22 for three in the fourth over. Pant and Hetmyer, however, were two of four wickets Delhi lost inside the last six overs for just 38 runs. Boult was the most successful Mumbai bowler with three for 30 from his four overs while Australian Nathan Coulter-Nile took two for 29 from his four overs.
In reply, Mumbai made a confident start before South African Quinton de Kock was caught behind off Australian Marcus Stoinis for 20.
Mumbai were 45 for one in the fifth over and with Sharma typically striking the ball with languid ease around the ground, there was never any panic in the defending champions’ camp.
Pollard’s dismissal in the 18th over meant that Mumbai still needed 10 from 17 balls and though they lost Hardik Pandya with one run needed, they crossed the finish line with eight balls remaining. Both Pollard and Hetmyer will now travel to New Zealand to link up with the West Indies for their T20I series against the hosts bowling off on November 27.