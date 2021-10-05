Mumbai hammer Rajasthan

Sport filler #2
 
Defending champions Mumbai Indians needed just 8.2 overs to chase down the 91 runs needed to beat Rajasthan Royals yesterday and keep their Indian Premier League play-off hopes alive.
Mumbai went into the game knowing that defeat would eliminate them from knock-out contention but thrived under the pressure as they delivered a near-complete performance in romping to an eight-wicket win in Sharjah.
Nathan Coulter-Nile (4-14) and Jimmy Neesham (3-12) were the standout performers with the ball as Rajasthan limped to 90-9 before Ishan Kishan, recalled to the top of the order, blitzed an unbeaten 25-ball 50 to take Mumbai to victory with 11.4 overs remaining.
Mahela Jayawardene’s side are up to fifth, level on points with Kolkata Knight Riders in fourth, but with a significantly inferior net run-rate, they are still likely to need a favour from the now all-but eliminated Royals against KKR tomorrow before taking on bottom side Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday.
Having been asked to bat first, Rajasthan started brightly and even when Coulter-Nile had Yashasvi Jaiswal (12) caught behind in the fourth over there was little to hint at the collapse to come. The Royals were 41-1 before Jasprit Bumrah had Evin Lewis (24 from 19 balls) lbw in the last over of the powerplay but that quickly became 50-5.
Mumbai came flying out of the traps, perhaps with that net run-rate in mind, with Rohit (22 from 13) clearing the ropes twice in the first three overs, only to depart to Sakariya (1-36) in the fourth. Suryakumar Yadav then fell to Mustafizur (1-32) having thumped three boundaries and by that stage, it was already a matter of when rather than if Mumbai got over the line.
Kishan managed to find his feet after a relatively fallow season and once his confidence was up he finished the game in a hurry, smashing a four and three sixes in the last five balls he faced and bringing up his half-century with the match-winning maximum in the ninth over.
Mumbai must now beat Sunrisers on Friday to qualify for the knock-out stages but will have to wait for the result of tomorrow’s clash between KKR and the Royals to find out what manner of victory is required.

