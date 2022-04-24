Mumbai resigned to 8th straight defeat

Kieron Pollard’s misery continued to mirror that of his Mumbai Indians, the former West Indies white-ball captain failing again as the five-time Indian Premier League champions plunged to a crisis-making eighth defeat, yesterday.
Not even a modest target of 169 could alter Mumbai’s wretched fortunes as they botched what should have been a straightforward run chase to come short by 36 runs, restricted to a hugely disappointing 132 for eight off their 20 overs by Jason Holder’s Lucknow Super Giants.
Pollard, who had earlier claimed two for eight from two overs of slow medium, could only manage 19 from 20 balls and now averages 16 from eight outings this season with a best of 25.
Captain Rohit Sharma top-scored with 39 from 31 balls at the top of the order while Tilak Varma chipped in with 38 from 27 balls in the middle order but no other batsman passed 20, as Mumbai lost four wickets and scored just eight runs off the last 14 balls of the innings.
The only franchise in the league without a win this season, Mumbai remained rooted to the bottom of the standings while Super Giants moved into third place as one of four teams on ten points, two adrift of leaders Gujarat Titans.
KL Rahul’s second hundred in three innings had laid the platform for Super Giants’ 168 for six of their 20 overs, the right-hander hitting an unbeaten 103 off 62 balls. He put on 58 for the second wicket with Manish Pandey (27) and 47 for the sixth wicket with Ayush Badoni (14), holding the innings together after they were sent in at the Wankhede.
In reply, Rohit put on 49 off 43 balls for the first wicket with Ishan Kishan (8) before four wickets tumbled for 18 runs off 26 balls to leave the innings tottering on 67 for four in the 12th over.
Varma struck two fours and two sixes to inspire a 57-run, fifth wicket stand with Pollard who struggled to get the ball away and notched only a single six, as Mumbai battled to keep the run chase alive.
Holder accounted for Varma in the 18th over and Pollard’s labour ended at the start of the final over with Mumbai requiring an improbable 39 for victory, one of three wickets to fall to left-arm spinner Krunal Pandya (3-19).