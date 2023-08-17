Vishal Sookdeo

TRAVELLING TEAM: Back row; from left, Vishal Sookdeo, Kyle Ramesar, Jaden Joseph, Thomas Walsh, Justin Ramjohn, Christopher Ramjohn, Nashayn Bethelmy and Ansar Mohammed. Front row; from left, Sanjay Maharaj, Ishant Roopnarine, Aaron Basant (captain), Zachary Madray (vice-captain), Anil Barlo (coach), Robert Madray (manager), Aleem Nabbie, Antonio Boodram and Saveer Rambaran.

Youth cricketers from the Munroe Road club will leave tomorrow for a ten-day tour of Guyana.

The youngsters will play three 50-over matches and three T20 games against their counterparts from the Georgetown, Everest and Rose Hall clubs. The team will be captained by left-handed batter Aaron Basant and will return from their tour on August 30.

Speaking about the trip coach Anil Barlo, the former Trinidad and Tobago Under-19 player said: “Our focus mainly is on youth development..This year we used the same team together with a few experienced players in National League Premier two. Our goal is to keep this team together, that’s why we put this tour together, to give them exposure.”

The squad is a mixture of players from different age groups and Includes 12 year-old leg-spinner Saveer Rambaran.

Also part of the club, but not available for this tour are Alexander Chase, Ishmael Ali and Fareez Ali who are currently representing T&T in the West Indies Rising Stars Under-17 50 Overs Cup series, taking place here.

Munroe Road, whose president is former Minister of Sports Manohar Ramsaran, campaigned in the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board’s National League Division Two last season where they placed fifth. Barlo is hoping that this tour will help with the development of this group and take the club forward.

Munroe Road squad: Aaron Basant, Zachary Madray, Vishal Sookdeo, Kyle Ramesar, Jaden Joseph, Thomas Walsh, Justin Ramjohn, Christopher Ramjohn, Nashayn Bethelmy, Ansar Mohammed, Sanjay Maharaj, Ishant Roopnarine, Aleem Nabbie, Antonio Boodram, Saveer Rambaran.

Coach - Anil Barlo

