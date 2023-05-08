“Everything that contributes to a players’ development is a step in the right direction but the major step that is lacking is right at the very beginning of someone’s career.”
That is the view of former West Indies wicketkeeper Deryck Murray, who was honoured by his home team, Queen’s Park Cricket Club, on Thursday.
“The Deryck Murray Players’ Gallery” was unveiled during a ceremony at the Oval to recognise Murray’s contributions to the game on and off the field.
Asked about the Four Knights Academy which was re-launched in Antigua recently, Murray said while it is a step in the right direction, more needs to be done at the primary level to revive the fortunes of West Indies cricket.
The Four Knights Academy was first launched in 2015, involving four of Antigua’s knighted international cricketers Sir Vivian Richards, Sir Richie Richardson, Sir Andy Roberts and Sir Curtly Ambrose.
Sir Vivian expects the Academy to have an impact on reviving the fortunes of West Indies cricket and believes that the project is now ready to take flight.
Murray, speaking to the Express on Thursday said that the development of great players starts at the primary level and urged the next generation of players to simply enjoy playing the game.
“Your development as a player, just as the development of doctors and lawyers, doesn’t begin in law school or medical school, it begins in primary schools and we have to understand that cricket is no different,” said Murray, who is also the High Commissioner for the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago to Jamaica.
“That’s where we need to put our real effort and coaching, and we need people or administrators who have the vision to see that and actually ensure that the right people are in the right jobs to do the right things for the development of the talent we undoubtedly have,” he continued.
As for his advice to the next generation of cricketers, he said: “Work hard. Cricket, as far as I’m aware, is the most enjoyable career in the world. Aim to enjoy what the game has to offer and the rewards will follow.”