Andy Murray’s long-awaited Grand Slam comeback ended in a sensational five-set victory against Japan’s Yoshihito Nishioka at the US Open yesterday.

Murray, who was playing his first Grand Slam tournament since the 2019 Australian Open, relied on his remarkable powers of recovery to battle back from the brink of defeat to edge world No 49 Nishioka 4-6, 4-6, 7-6(7-5), 7-6(7-4), 6-4 in four hours and 38 minutes.

“I’m tired. My big toes on both sides are pretty beat up,” said Murray, who looked as though he had never been away as he put himself, his coach, and his opponent through the wringer. But I did all right. At the start I was apprehensive about playing a long match and I was pacing myself, like you do in juniors. But once I was two sets down I had to put the afterburners on.

“I had to start striking the ball better. I was a bit tentative. But towards the end I started to get the balance right. They have an ice bath in the locker room only for emergencies, but for me this is an emergency! That’s by far the most tennis I’ve played since 2019 so I need to recover well.”

After 596 days, a metal hip, a brief but enjoyable doubles sojourn and a global pandemic later, Murray was back playing singles at a major, a triumph in itself.

On Arthur Ashe Stadium where some of his best moments have occurred, memorably winning the 2012 title, the Scot, who had a metal plate inserted into his hip in January 2019, had backed his body to be able to come through a best-of-five-sets match just days earlier. He had showed positive signs in defeating world No 7 Alexander Zverev in an impressive return to the tour at last week’s Western & Southern Open.

Tags

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

England stun Aussies in T20 opener

England pulled off a remarkable fightback to beat Australia by two runs in a thrilling first Twenty20 at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, yesterday.

Chasing 163, Australia were cruising to victory, needing just 39 from 38 balls with nine wickets remaining. But the wicket of Steve Smith, one of two wickets to fall in Adil Rashid’s final over, sparked a collapse of 4-9 in 14 deliveries.

HUGE RELIEF

HUGE RELIEF

There is a promise that national football team staff will soon be paid salaries owed to them by the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association. It comes after recent meetings between head coaches of national teams and the normalisation committee appointed by FIFA to run the country’s football.

Much work still to be done

Much work still to be done

Guyana Amazon Warriors ushered a rattled defending champions Barbados Tridents out of the Hero Caribbean Premier League 2020 as they recorded their third victory in as many days.

All eyes on Tiz The Law

All eyes on Tiz The Law

Forget the mint juleps in souvenir glasses, men in seersucker suits and women wearing hats exploding in a floral frenzy. The Kentucky Derby still has horses—Tiz the Law is the biggest favourite in 31 years—but just about everything else makes the 146th edition unlike any other.

Messi stays at Nou Camp; for now

Messi stays at Nou Camp; for now

Lionel Messi ended speculation about his future at Barcelona by announcing yesterday that he would reluctantly stay for another season rather than tackle his career-long club in court.

T&T for Gold Cup prelims in USA

Concacaf yesterday confirmed Trinidad and Tobago among 12 teams set to compete in a preliminary round competition from July 2-6, 2021 prior to the start of next year’s Concacaf Gold Cup.