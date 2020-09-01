Andy Murray’s long-awaited Grand Slam comeback ended in a sensational five-set victory against Japan’s Yoshihito Nishioka at the US Open yesterday.
Murray, who was playing his first Grand Slam tournament since the 2019 Australian Open, relied on his remarkable powers of recovery to battle back from the brink of defeat to edge world No 49 Nishioka 4-6, 4-6, 7-6(7-5), 7-6(7-4), 6-4 in four hours and 38 minutes.
“I’m tired. My big toes on both sides are pretty beat up,” said Murray, who looked as though he had never been away as he put himself, his coach, and his opponent through the wringer. But I did all right. At the start I was apprehensive about playing a long match and I was pacing myself, like you do in juniors. But once I was two sets down I had to put the afterburners on.
“I had to start striking the ball better. I was a bit tentative. But towards the end I started to get the balance right. They have an ice bath in the locker room only for emergencies, but for me this is an emergency! That’s by far the most tennis I’ve played since 2019 so I need to recover well.”
After 596 days, a metal hip, a brief but enjoyable doubles sojourn and a global pandemic later, Murray was back playing singles at a major, a triumph in itself.
On Arthur Ashe Stadium where some of his best moments have occurred, memorably winning the 2012 title, the Scot, who had a metal plate inserted into his hip in January 2019, had backed his body to be able to come through a best-of-five-sets match just days earlier. He had showed positive signs in defeating world No 7 Alexander Zverev in an impressive return to the tour at last week’s Western & Southern Open.