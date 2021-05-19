Mushtaque is now ‘Worlds’ vice-president

JUST a couple weeks after being selected to officiate at the Olympic Games, Mushtaque Mohammed has overshadowed this accomplishment.
The Trinidadian was selected as one of the nine executive vice-presidents of the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) on Tuesday and stated that it “is the greatest achievement” of his career as an administrator.
It is Mohammed’s second major post on the board of the world body for the sport, coming three months after he was retained as the president of the FIVB Development Commission for a four-year term. The 58-year-old will be an executive vice-president at least until the next election in late 2024.
Mohammed is also a vice-president of the NORCECA (North, Central America and the Caribbean) Confederation and his boss Cristobal Marte Hoffiz was retained as 1st vice-president of FIVB on Tuesday. Dr Ary Graca has been the president since 2012 and the Brazilian will remain in charge until at least the end of ’24.
Mohammed is the second Trinidadian to hold such a prestigious post in the world body of a sport boasting over 200 delegate countries, following in the footsteps of Jack Warner, second in command at FIFA (Federation of International Football) from 1997 until ’11.
Mohammed, perhaps the most successful administrator in the history of Caribbean sport since Warner, has been the president of CAZOVA (Caribbean Zonal Volleyball Association) since being a founding member of the organisation in ’94.
Two years earlier, Mohammed had become president of the Trinidad and Tobago Volleyball Federation and, after holding the post for 21 straight years until ’13, he returned for a two-year stint until last December. Two months earlier, the southerner had kept his job as a 1st vice-president of NORCECA for another four years, after already holding the post for 24 straight years.
Mohammed was retained as an international technical official (ITO), at the beginning of this month after originally been picked 13 months ago, for the Games of the XXXII Olympiad in Tokyo, Japan. The July 23-August 8 Olympics were scheduled to take place last year, but were postponed by a year because of the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.
It will be the third Olympics in succession for Mohammed as he was also an ITO at the previous edition in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, in 2016, after performing the duties for the first time four years earlier in London, England. The volleyball discipline will be taking place for virtually the entire two weeks and he is expected in Tokyo a week before.