Mushtaque retains world body post

MUSHTAQUE MOHAMMED will continue to hold a major post on the board of the world governing body for the sport of volleyball for the next four years.
The Trinidadian was retained as president of their Development Commission during the FIVB’s (International Volleyball Federation) first-ever virtual World Congress earlier this month, after first being elected to the post in 2018 in Egypt.
After presenting a nine-slide report from his last term in charge before the 222 member countries, Mohammed thanked FIVB president Dr Ary Graca of Brazil “for the opportunity to serve on the commission” and was hopeful that his team “delivered beyond your expectations.”
The former Trinidad and Tobago Volleyball (TTVF) president also pointed out that “we would not have achieved our mandate without your support and confidence and thanked the “FIVB family for the opportunity to contribute to the improvement of our sport.”
Mohammed, who was first elected to the FIVB in 2008, had kept his post as president of the Development Commission for NORCECA (North, Central America and the Caribbean) a few months ago when he was also retained as an executive vice-president of the Confederation.
The 58-year-old, arguably this country’s most successful sport’s administrator after former FIFA vice-president Austin “Jack” Warner, has been second in command at NORCECA since 1996 and he will hold this post for at least another four years.
Mohammed has actually been the president of CAZOVA (Caribbean Zonal Volleyball Association) even longer as he has been in charge since being a founding member in ’94.
Two years earlier the southerner had become TTVF boss and, after holding this office for 21 straight years until 2013, he returned for a two-year stint until last November.