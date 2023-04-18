HEAD COACH Dernelle Mascall will expect the same grit she saw last time out from Trinidad and Tobago’s Under-20 women’s footballers when they face Puerto Rico this evening in the CONCACAF Championship Qualifiers, Group D decider, at Rignaal Jean Francisca Stadium, Willemstad, Curacao.
The teams meet at 6 p.m. with T&T needing to beat current leaders Puerto Rico, a draw or a loss meaning they will fail to progress to compete in the 2023 CONCACAF Under-20 Women’s Championship, to be staged May 24-June 3 in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.
T&T and Puerto Rico both go into today’s Group D fixture level on six points. However, Puerto Rico boast a superior plus-10 goal differential, having beaten Guadeloupe 5-0 and Cayman Islands 6-1. Meanwhile, T&T’s goal difference, following wins over Guadeloupe (3-2) and Cayman Islands (3-0), stands at plus-four.
Appointed just about a month before the tournament, Mascall, a former senior women’s team midfielder, credited her inexperienced team for showing a lot of gusto when defeating Guadeloupe on Monday, when Scarborough Secondary striker J’eleisha Alexander recorded a hat-trick.
“The girls showed a lot of character and we got the desired results. I can’t stress how much I am proud of these girls,” said Mascall, who anticipated the “Soca Princesses” would rise another level against the best team they would have faced thus far. She said that their plan was to exploit Guadeloupe’s technical weakness by going at them early.
Mascall had hoped her charges would have further asserted after Alexander completed her hat-trick for a 3-1 lead. But Guadeloupe pulled one back from the penalty spot for 3-2, and even had what they thought was an equaliser in added-on time disallowed.
“We predicted this one to be more challenging than the first. Really, because Guadeloupe has some natural athletes who really are not afraid of the physical game. But we also know that they were weak technically, so we planned to put the game out of their hands as early as possible,” Mascall explained.
“We squandered a lot of chances which kept them in the game,” admitted Mascall. “All in all, this one called for some grit and heart, and in the end the girls had that desire for the result.”
Mascall was high in praise for Alexander, who converted two penalties amongst the three she netted. “Alexander, who came up big for us...she is the best one we have in terms of finding the back of the net and she came up big for us with a hat-trick.”