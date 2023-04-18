J’eleisha Alexander

ON THE GO: Striker J’eleisha Alexander, right, in action for Trinidad and Tobago against the Cayman Islands last Saturday during the 2023 CONCACAF Championship Qualifiers in Curacao. T&T’s Soca Princesses won the Group D encounter 3-0.

—Photo: CONCACAF

HEAD COACH Dernelle Mascall will expect the same grit she saw last time out from Trinidad and Tobago’s Under-20 women’s footballers when they face Puerto Rico this evening in the CONCACAF Championship Qualifiers, Group D decider, at Rignaal Jean Francisca Stadium, Willemstad, Curacao.

The teams meet at 6 p.m. with T&T needing to beat current leaders Puerto Rico, a draw or a loss meaning they will fail to progress to compete in the 2023 CONCACAF Under-20 Women’s Championship, to be staged May 24-June 3 in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

T&T and Puerto Rico both go into today’s Group D fixture level on six points. However, Puerto Rico boast a superior plus-10 goal differential, having beaten Guadeloupe 5-0 and Cayman Islands 6-1. Meanwhile, T&T’s goal difference, following wins over Guadeloupe (3-2) and Cayman Islands (3-0), stands at plus-four.

Appointed just about a month before the tournament, Mascall, a former senior women’s team midfielder, credited her inexperienced team for showing a lot of gusto when defeating Guadeloupe on Monday, when Scarborough Secondary striker J’eleisha Alexander recorded a hat-trick.

“The girls showed a lot of character and we got the desired results. I can’t stress how much I am proud of these girls,” said Mascall, who anticipated the “Soca Princesses” would rise another level against the best team they would have faced thus far. She said that their plan was to exploit Guadeloupe’s technical weakness by going at them early.

Mascall had hoped her charges would have further asserted after Alexander completed her hat-trick for a 3-1 lead. But Guadeloupe pulled one back from the penalty spot for 3-2, and even had what they thought was an equaliser in added-on time disallowed.

“We predicted this one to be more challenging than the first. Really, because Guadeloupe has some natural athletes who really are not afraid of the physical game. But we also know that they were weak technically, so we planned to put the game out of their hands as early as possible,” Mascall explained.

“We squandered a lot of chances which kept them in the game,” admitted Mascall. “All in all, this one called for some grit and heart, and in the end the girls had that desire for the result.”

Mascall was high in praise for Alexander, who converted two penalties amongst the three she netted. “Alexander, who came up big for us...she is the best one we have in terms of finding the back of the net and she came up big for us with a hat-trick.”

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

MUST-WIN

MUST-WIN

HEAD COACH Dernelle Mascall will expect the same grit she saw last time out from Trinidad and Tobago’s Under-20 women’s footballers when they face Puerto Rico this evening in the CONCACAF Championship Qualifiers, Group D decider, at Rignaal Jean Francisca Stadium, Willemstad, Curacao.

Maginley eliminates sixth-seed in ITF ‘pro’ tournament

ANTIGUAN Jody Maginley sent the No. 6 seed packing when the ITF (International Tennis Federation) Men’s US$15,000 Tournament served off yesterday at National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.

The son of former leading Caribbean player John Maginley defeated American Kareem Al Allaf 6-3, 7-6 (7/4) to book his place in tomorrow’s ‘round of 16.’ The first round matches are being contested over two days and three of the four local players will be in action today.

Bishop and Nedd eagerly anticipate first-class debuts

Bishop and Nedd eagerly anticipate first-class debuts

Left-arm spinners Joshua Bishop and Ashmead Nedd are both champing at the bit for their first taste of first-class action, ahead of the Headley Weekes Tri-Series which gets under way, today.

Bishop, 24, and Nedd, 22, have been named in the West Indies Academy squad, scheduled to come up against Team Headley in the first of three matches at Coolidge Cricket Ground.

Campbell 6th in time trial at Elite Pan Am Road Champs

Campbell 6th in time trial at Elite Pan Am Road Champs

Top Trinidad and Tobago female road cyclist Teniel Campbell returned to national duty with a bang yesterday, finishing sixth in the Time Trial event at the 2023 Elite Pan American Road Cycling Championship, which pedalled off yesterday in Panama.

Big sisters take advantage in ‘COTECC’

EM-MIRYAM Campbell-Smith and Cyra Ramcharan took down their little sisters yesterday in the Powerade Barbados COTECC (Central America and the Caribbean Tennis Confederation) Junior Tournament.

Campbell-Smith took no mercy on Abba as the 12 & under champion of the recent Catch National Junior Championship failed to trouble the scorer in the 14 & under quarter-finals.

T&T play opening match in Gold Cup qualifiers

Trinidad and Tobago will feature in the opening match of the final round of qualifiers for the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup.

The qualifiers will determine the final three teams to join 12 already qualified teams and guests Qatar in the 16-team regional showcase between June 24-July 16, in the United States and Canada.