TRINBAGO KNIGHT RIDERS (TKR) captain Kieron Pollard accepted full responsibility for their latest defeat, a thrilling super over loss at the bats of the Guyana Amazon Warriors (GAW) yesterday.
TKR got to the super over stage after the Amazon Warriors were held to 138 for nine —the same total amassed by TKR at Warner Park, yesterday. But the result left the defending champions with a record of two wins and three defeats after five matches.
Yesterday, in the super over phase, Pollard won the toss over his opposite number Nicholas Pooran and inserted GAW. He would have been happy after Sunil Narine limited the Warriors to six for two with one ball to spare. But Man-of-the-Match Romario Shepherd (three for 24 and 18 from nine balls) then got Pollard holing out to long-off first ball, and bowled two dot balls to Colin Munro and Tim Seifert to keep TKR to four for one, and well short of the seven runs needed.
“Of course (we should have won in the super-over) I take full responsibility for that. Six, seven runs in a super over, we should have gotten over the line after getting that lifeline after we batted and posted that low total, so I take that one on the chest,” said Pollard.
Earlier, Munro top-scored for TKR with 32 from 28 balls, while Isuru Udana hit 21 late in the innings to save TKR’s blushes.
It was another poor batting performance from the champs.
“It has been challenging. There is no doubt about it and you can see the whole team is sort of struggling. But having said that, we still need to play with our cricket smarts and we still need to show some sort of intent. Again, I think we were short with the runs but I thought the bowlers and the fieldsmen gave us a chance,” Pollard explained, adding that TKR should have been marginally tighter after Akeal Hosein’s spectacular, leaping catch on the boundary at extra-cover prised Nicholas Pooran out.
“(He was) brilliant ... that was fantastic. It is not only the catch, but the way he has been going throughout the whole tournament has been fantastic and coming and bowl the last over and defending eight runs for us and getting us to a super over, it shows the talent of the young guy,” said Pollard of his left-arm spinner who claimed one for 16 from his four overs.
Pooran and GAW, meanwhile, battled through some dropped catches and a sub-par batting display to get the win and two points.
“It is a tough one. We fought, we fought really hard as a franchise, as a cricket team. We know how bad we wanted to win this game today. We bowled extremely well today,” Pooran said. The West Indies T20 vice-captain noted that his side started solidly losing only two wickets in the Powerplay before getting bogged down in the middle overs. That was before Shepherd provided some vital rear-guard runs.
“But thankfully we came out on the right side today but that is something we definitely have to work on,” said Pooran.
Pooran was also pleased to see Shepherd perform so well and improve the GAW’s record to 2-2.
“First thing I told Romario before this CPL started is this is his year. He is fit, he has been working on his run-up, his bowling, his batting and I just believe as a friend and as a leader, he gives me something that I want to keep believing in him,” said Pooran,. “...I just felt like today was his day. His (work) ethic, his body language, he just wants to win games for himself, his family his team and today he proved that he is a match-winner again and again and I am very happy for him.”
Shepherd said he was confident he could restrict TKR in the super over especially after nabbing the key wicket of Pollard.
“It put them on the back foot and they now had two new guys there needing to score seven runs still, so I backed myself to hit my yorkers and eventually I saw Seifert come in and I gave him another,” Shepherd described.
He added: “I am pleased. I am developing with the bat also. It is good to see I am going out there and finishing games for us...Every victory for now is important, especially against TKR. We didn’t want to go three down,so it was good to avoid that even with our backs against the wall.”
Pollard’s men, currently third in the standings, will now have to regroup again before playing the Jamaica Tallawahs for the first time in the competition on Sunday afternoon.