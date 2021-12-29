NAAATT has launched its Athletes Welfare Fund with an initial injection of $10,000.00 from current president George Comissiong, followed by contributions of $5,000.00 each from former president Ephraim Serrette and newly-elected board member, CEO and founder of LUHU Inc, Zwede Hewitt.
The Athletes Welfare Fund is intended to provide short-term, emergency type funding to deserving athletes. Almost simultaneous with the launch was the presentation of an airline ticket to Leah Bertrand, arguably this country’s highest performing female athlete in the Under-20 Category for 2021. Bertrand also competed in the Women’s Open Category and has been unbeaten over 100m locally for the year. She has a personal best (PB) of 11.52.
Bertrand represented T&T at the NACAC U-18, U-20 and U-23 Championships held between July 9-11, in Costa Rica, where she won a silver medal in the 100m in a time of 11:70. She later competed at World Athletics U-20 Championships held between August 17-22 in Nairobi, Kenya, where she placed fourth in the second round of the 100m. She is one of only two local-based junior athletes to represent our country in 2021; the other being Shakeem McKay.
Bertrand has won a full-scholarship from Ohio State University and would be pursuing a degree in Health Sciences, hoping to pursue further studies in Medicine afterwards.
Persons wishing to contribute to the Athletes Welfare Fund may do so by making cheques payable to NAAA or by direct deposit to the Association’s Account 420505571201 at Republic Bank.